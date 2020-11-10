See Why Saweetie Thinks Carole Baskin Is a Lowkey "Gangster"

She's tapping in to give her take on all her favorite celebs nominated for a 2020 PCA!

Saweetie vibes to the beat of her own drum, which is just one of the reasons she earned a Best New Artist of 2020 nod at this year's E! People's Choice Awards. A true icon knows that you have to give props where props are do, which is why Saweetie sat down with E! to share a few of her other favorite PCAs nominees.

Tiger King fever swept the nation earlier this year, and even Saweetie fell in love with some of the stars, including Carole Baskin.

"She's a gangster to me. A lowkey one," the rapper shared as part of E!'s Celeb Stan Club video series. "Because she just be handling her business. You know we on TV I don't want to say too much. I don't want to encourage any type of behavior, but she handled her business and I love when a woman handles her business."