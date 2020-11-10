Cynthia Bailey Tells All on Her Wedding, NeNe Leakes, RHOA Season 13 & More

It's been a whirlwind year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, who managed to plan an entire wedding and finally say "I do" to Mike Hill, all while keeping her various businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic and filming a new season of the Bravo show.
Luckily, Cynthia stopped by Tuesday, Nov. 10's Daily Pop to dish on it all—including that incident from the RHOA season 13 first look!
"I cannot confirm nor deny anything that happened after Miss Bailey Hill went to bed," Cynthia joked, referring to the parts of her bachelorette party that are teased in the trailer and seemingly indicate some of her fellow housewives hooked up with a stripper.
"But clearly some things went down," Cynthia added.
Is she bothered, though?
Nope!
"These are grown women," Cynthia told E! co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "They can do whatever they want to do with whoever they want to do it with. It is not my business. If they like it, I love it."
That doesn't mean she's not nervous to see her husband's reaction to the shenanigans, though!
"I can tell you one thing: that Kandi Burruss-Tucker can throw a party, honey," Cynthia said, reassuring Justin and Carissa that Mike's all caught up on what went down.
Plus, regardless of any chaos that ensued as a result of the party, none of that mattered when it came time for her to walk down the aisle.
The RHOA star revealed that her favorite part of the wedding was "hands down" her and Mike reading their vows to each other.
"He came with the most beautiful vows that he wrote," she said. "I pretty much just wrote down a couple of bullet points and just winged it. But I came from just such an honest place. It just ended up working out perfectly and I think for a lot of our guests that was their favorite moment as well."
Cynthia also gave advice to couples preparing to wed, encouraging them to take precautions to protect their guests from COVID-19.
"At the end of the day, you can't force the guests to get tested even if you encourage it; You can't force them to keep a mask on," she began. "However, just do your due diligence. For us, we had continuous updates throughout, leading up to the wedding. It was not a hostage situation where you had to come to this wedding."
On that note, there was one guest in particular who didn't show: NeNe Leakes.
The recent RHOA alum has publicly addressed why she didn't attend, in addition to shutting down rumors that she asked for $125,000 to do so.
"Listen, I'm very happy for her. I was with her when she took her first date out here in Atlanta with Mike Hill. I was there, I was the third wheel. I wish them nothing but happiness," NeNe said in an Instagram Story while seemingly teasing her new talk show The Read Session. "I'm in a different place in my life where I just didn't think going to her wedding was going to benefit me in any kind of way."
Cynthia gave her take on the matter on Daily Pop, explaining, "I really would have loved NeNe and Greg to come to the wedding."
"Although we're not in the best place right now, I want to believe that regardless of that, she is happy for me, and she is happy that I found Mike," Cynthia added, noting as NeNe did, that she was among the first of her friends to meet Mike. "And I really felt in my heart, it felt actually wrong not to extend the invite."
Cynthia continued, "Now whether she chose to come or not, that's completely up to her. But I felt like I wanted to invite my old friend to be a part of my special day. And I was completely fine with whatever she was fine with."
Thankfully, Cynthia left Daily Pop on a much more upbeat note: by expressing her excitement for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, where RHOA is competing for The Reality Show of 2020!
"Well, it means that we are very entertaining!" Cynthia responded when Justin asked what the nom means to her. "We should be nominated! Season 13 will not be a disappointment. I'm incredibly proud to be part of the ensemble cast; to bring you guys this good entertainment and share our lives with you."
She continued, "I've been doing this for, what...This is my 12th season at this point! I can't keep up because I have been here so long...I am proud to be a part of this group of women who keep you guys so entertained."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Cynthia Bailey in the above clip!
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m.
Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
