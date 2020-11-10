Weitere : Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested in California on Sunday, Nov. 8 and charged with a DUI, the Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff's Station confirmed to E! News.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call about a solo, minor car accident in Malibu that day at around 5:00 p.m. The outlet reported officers arrived at the scene and gave the 43-year-old actor a field sobriety test.

Station records show the arrest took place at 5:20 p.m. and that The Tudors star was booked for the misdemeanor charge at 6:38 p.m. A total bail amount was set at $5,000. The records indicate Jonathan was released on citation at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but has not heard back.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Jonathan's wife of four years, Mara Lane, posted footage of him playing in the pool with their 3-year-old son Wolf on Instagram.

"More happy highlights," she wrote. "I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies. #HealingWaters Each day is a gift. Tomorrow a new day. Count your many blessings, hold yourself accountable and grow, heal, recover in a way that works for you, thank God, angels, loved ones and carry on."