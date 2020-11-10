Miss USA 2020: 5 Things to Know About Miss Mississippi Asya Branch

Weitere : 5 Things to Know About the New Miss USA Asya Branch

There's a new Miss USA in town, and it's time to get to know her.

Representing the great state of Mississippi, Miss Asya Branch beat out 50 other contestants to snag the title of Miss USA 2020 during a jam-packed pageant that aired live from Elvis Presley's Graceland estate on Monday, Nov. 9.

Hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Allie LaForce kept spirits high as the number of contenders dropped from 51 to 16, then again to 10 and one more time until only five finalists remained.

Despite some seriously stiff competition, Asya stood out from the rest thanks to her sassy strut in the swimsuit competition, effortless elegance during the evening gown portion and articulate answer to a question about healing the divisiveness felt throughout the country.

In honor of her new role, we've rounded up five things to know about Asya. So scroll on below to learn more about Miss USA 2020.