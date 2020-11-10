20 Holiday Gifts for Him 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This holiday season, don't forget about the fellas!
It's no secret that men can be difficult to shop for all year long. After all, how many times have you heard, "I don't need anything" or "I don't need that" when the topic of gifts comes up? Fortunately, we're here to help you think outside the box and make sure Christmas Day or Hanukkah is a big success.
From fashionable Sperrys that John Legend loves to wear or NFL gear that any football fan would sport on game day, we have fashion covered. But there's also everything from Ooni pizza ovens and indoor putting greens to Sugarfina candy and Truff hot sauce. Intrigued, yet?
Keep scrolling below and find something great for the man in your life.
Tailgate Men's Chicago Bears Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Before buying the sports fan in your life his next gift, we encourage checking out American Eagle's Tailgate line that features quality apparel from your favorite NFL, NBA, MLB and select college teams. The best part is these designs aren't found at every sport store.
Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven
Cooking outdoors with gas has never been so simple. Ooni Koda fires out jaw-dropping pizzas in 60 seconds flat. No assembly, no mess, no fuss. Just good, tasty pizza!
Men's Bahama Storm Boot
This season, The Voice coach and proud dad John Legend was named Sperry's Global Brand Ambassador for Holiday 2020. John curated the Sperry Legend Holiday Edit with his favorite shoes including these stylish boots.
Personalized Cornhole Set
While the weather outside may be frightful, every man will want this when it's delightful. The personalized cornhole set contains all the hardware and precision-cut parts he'll need to assemble his own cornhole set at home. The set stacks for easy carrying and includes in-game drink holders and personalized vinyl stickers.
Men's Peace On Earth Ugly Christmas Sweater
This season, trust Tipsy Elves for all your festival and ugly holiday sweaters. The beloved Shark Tank brand has dozens of jumpsuits, sweaters, and even suits to choose from.
Shiseido Men Energizing Kit
Help the guy in your life achieve his healthiest skin with a must-have 3-piece daily routine to cleanse, strengthen and hydrate. After seeing results, the man in your life will thank you.
Mini Truff Hot Sauce
If Oprah Winfrey calls it one of her favorite things, it's time to pay attention! TRUFF hot sauce features a great blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle. and savory spices. With these 1.5oz bottles, anyone can use them in carry-ons, backpacks and meals on the go.
Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Whether he's listening to music indoors or outside in the backyard, the man in your life will love Bose's portable speaker that packs bold sound into a small, rugged package.
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
Celebrate a significant day by turning a front-page story into leisurely fun. Comprised of 500 pieces, these personal puzzles are made in Williston, Vermont and a perfect gift for any milestone or celebration.
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Track all day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned all in one watch. The perfect gift for the guy on-the-go!
Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent
When it comes to advent calendars, we dare you to find something sweeter than Sugarfina. Each festive little drawer is filled with four pieces of candy including favorites like peach bellini, mint chocolate caviar, pumpkin spice almonds and more.
Away Carry-On Suitcase
For the business man always on the go, invest in quality luggage that won't go out of style. Away's Carry-On suitcase is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and is compact enough for train and car trips alike.
Eberjey Henry Men's Jersey Modal PJ Set
Let's face it: Not every guy wants to play the matching family PJ game during the holidays. Instead, just upgrade his PJ's with a new set from Eberjey made in a cool and casual blended jersey modal.
Stance Socks and Underwear Subscription
Make it feel like Christmas every month when your man gets new socks and underwear delivered right to his doorstep every month. Stance offers accessories that are artistic, creative, high performing and filled with style.
Ralph Lauren Men's 3-Pc. Polo Red Eau de Toilette Gift Set
Fresh. Daring. Seductive. That's how Ralph Lauren describes its popular scent that is a fiery blend of spicy red saffron, red grapefruit and deep redwood. Experience the woody and masculine scent with this fragrance gift set.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Calling all golfers! Bring the golf course to your living room with an indoor putting green. You'll be able to focus on maintaining steady stroke and consistent tempo, all while making your training more efficient and effective.
EMU Australia Platinum Esperence Slippers
These comfortable, slide on sheepskin slippers are a must-have for those cold winter nights. Handcrafted from the finest Australian double face sheepskin, they are built on a cushioning and durable outsole that can be worn inside and out.
The Mover Max
Between hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires and other natural disasters, life can get a little unpredictable. Fortunately, Simon Huck co-founded JUDY emergency kits that are curated to support individuals and families for up to 72-hours. The gift of safety this season? Priceless!
Christmas Plaid Personalized 14oz. Whiskey Glass
Cheers to the holiday season in personalized whiskey glasses. Shoppers can choose the initial and name as well as the color plaid for each glass.
Standing Desk Balance Board
For those working from home for the rest of 2020 and beyond, we found you something special! This balance board and air cushion duo will give you a physical activity upgrade at your standing desk.
