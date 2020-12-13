Holiday Gifts for the Super Busy 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's hard to believe the holiday season, aka the annual rush to find the perfect gift, is almost here!
Buying a gift that is both useful and meaningful can be a daunting task, especially when it's for someone who is seemingly always on the go or conquering a to-do list that feels as long as 2020. The key is finding a gift that will compliment busy lifestyles and give your friends and family one less thing to worry about.
Although you can't technically "buy time," gifts like portable blenders, Amazon Prime or a HelloFresh meal delivery subscription will help anyone save time that they can later reinvest in themselves.
If you're wondering what to give your on-the-go friend, lucky for you, we've rounded up a variety of products that will help your loved ones feel prepared even on their busiest days. Our favorite? Tile tracker stickers so you will never have to waste time trying to find your most valued possessions.
Scroll below to check out gifts that will make life a bit more manageable for the busy bees in your life!
Charging Stand Dock Station for Smart Devices
There's no better feeling than waking up with all your devices charged! Park your iWatch and charge your smart devices with this all-in-one smart device docking station.
BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB
Blend your favorite smoothies and juices wherever your day takes you! This chic, rechargeable blender is tiny but mighty and comes in thirteen colors. It makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes to stay healthy while traveling.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Airpods are guaranteed to put a smile on any person's face this holiday season. These wireless headphones allow you to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks with ease and comfort. The portable charging case speeds up charging, so you won't miss a beat.
HelloFresh
We can all agree planning nutritious meals and grocery shopping can be an overwhelming and time-consuming task. This meal delivery service takes away the complexity of mealtime by providing you with easy-to-follow recipes and high-quality ingredients all in one box.
HyperChiller HC2 Patented Coffee/Beverage Cooler
Having to hit the floor running this morning and don't have time to prepare your iced coffee? This handy device will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds!
The Hydration Set by Summer Fridays
Celeb-favorite brand Summer Fridays is known for its high-quality, clean products that will help almost anyone achieve a radiant, no-makeup glow. This set includes the brand's three most popular products: The Jet Lag Mask, CC Me Vitamin C Serum and Lip Butter Balm.
The Five-Minute Journal
Even the busiest of people have five minutes to spare. With tons of short yet thought-provoking prompts and exercises, this journal will help your loved one re-center themselves and focus on optimism.
Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer
This mini handy handheld steam iron flouts its size with its performance. The new nozzle design distributes steam effectively time and again to do away with obstinate wrinkles. Take this convenient steam iron wherever you go!
Tile Pro 2 Pack
There is nothing worse than running around trying to find your keys, wallet or phone when you are in a hurry. Tile utilizes Bluetooth tracking to help you instantly locate your essentials, so you never have to waste time again.
Amazon Prime
Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum
Say goodbye to dust, pet hair and dirt with this futuristic cleaning gadget. Just schedule your Roomba on the iRobot home app and come home to clean floors and carpet. It will even tackle those hard to reach places like under furniture.
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
Incorporate these chic and discrete, weighted bangles into your daily routine and be prepared to tone your arms and legs without having to jump on a treadmill. These athletic bangles will help you maximize the intensity of your at-home workouts or socially distanced walks.
Furbo Dog Camera
Thanks to Furbo, you can keep an eye on your furry friends while you are away. You can even interact with your pets through treat tossing and two-way audio capabilities.
—Originally published on Nov. 7, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT