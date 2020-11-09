20 Holiday Gifts For Mom 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every year, the panic settles in when it's time to figure out what to get for mom. We get it. For many, it's hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!
But you don't have to panic this year because we've scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like a Letters to Mom set or customized photo coasters.
From facial toning devices to Skims Velour Robes to Instagram-worthy kitchenware, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title this holiday season.
Here are 20 of our favorites below.
Our Place Always Pan
Instagram's favorite (and chicest) pan! Heralded as the pan that can do it all, combining eight different cookware pieces in one. This gift is a no-brainer even for those who don't like cooking!
Phaedra Plush Cardigan
This cardigan will become your mom's winter uniform. Not only is it ever so cozy, you can dress it up or down.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Best Selling Mini Set
Give your mom the best of both worlds with this fragrance and makeup set. This set is great for travel or if you have a mom who likes to try new products!
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer
This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush.
Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.
Skims Velour Long Robe
Give the gift of comfort and luxury with this Kardashian-approved robe from Skims.
The Mirror
The Mirror is the latest and greatest fitness must-have! Stream unlimited live and on-demand fitness classes from the comfort of your home.
Midnight Paloma Body Bundle Gift Set
Help mom relax and unwind with this self-care kit! The body dry brush and Everything Balm combo will help combat dry winter skin.
Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser
Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!
Nu Face Trinity Facial Toning Device
This magical toning device does it all! The microcurrent treatment contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
MasterClass Subscription
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Fast and Free Tight 28
Help your mom with her New Years fitness resolutions with these flattering and stylish leggings.
Winc 2-Month Wine Subscription
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Give the gift that keeps on giving every month with a wine subscription from Winc!
La Mer Miracle Moments Collection
This set is one of the best holiday skincare sets! You can help your mom get skin like Kate Middleton and other celebs with La Mer's most popular products.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer with this smart mug! Also available in black.
Letters to My Mom
Give your mother a tangible reminder of how much she means to you with this touching letter set. Filled with situation-specific prompts, such as, "Read me when you need to know how much I love you."
Custom Travel Photo Coasters
Customize this marble set with pictures of anything from special vacations to baby's first year.
Le Creuset Stoneware 27oz. French Press
She'll be able to enjoy all her favorite french press coffees with this Le Creuset design. It also comes in several other colors.
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
With the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as UGG's famous boots, these slippers might become your mom's favorite possession. There are so many fun colors to choose from, as well, like chesnut, raspberry, black and grey.
Whitney Wine Glasses Set of 4
Pair these gorgeous glasses with a bottle of mom's favorite wine or a Winc wine membership and you are sure to be mom's favorite!
—Originally published on Fri. Nov 8, 2019, 4:00 a.m. PT