20 Holiday Gifts For Mom 2020

From dreamy cardigans to facial toning devices to self-care kits and the latest cooking utensils, we'll ensure you find Mom something that sparks joy this year!

von Jake Thompson, Emily Spain Nov 09, 2020 22:00Tags
Every year, the panic settles in when it's time to figure out what to get for mom. We get it. For many, it's hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!

But you don't have to panic this year because we've scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like a Letters to Mom set or customized photo coasters.

From facial toning devices to Skims Velour Robes to Instagram-worthy kitchenware, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title this holiday season.

Here are 20 of our favorites below. 

Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $11,608 Holiday Gift Guide

Our Place Always Pan

Instagram's favorite (and chicest) pan! Heralded as the pan that can do it all, combining eight different cookware pieces in one. This gift is a no-brainer even for those who don't like cooking!

$145
Our Place

Phaedra Plush Cardigan

This cardigan will become your mom's winter uniform. Not only is it ever so cozy, you can dress it up or down.

$138
Anthropologie

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Best Selling Mini Set

Give your mom the best of both worlds with this fragrance and makeup set. This set is great for travel or if you have a mom who likes to try new products!

$80
Sephora

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler Volumizer

This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush. 

$60
Ulta

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.

$100
$80
Amazon

Skims Velour Long Robe

Give the gift of comfort and luxury with this Kardashian-approved robe from Skims.

$128
Skims

The Mirror

The Mirror is the latest and greatest fitness must-have! Stream unlimited live and on-demand fitness classes from the comfort of your home.

$1,963
Amazon

Midnight Paloma Body Bundle Gift Set

Help mom relax and unwind with this self-care kit! The body dry brush and Everything Balm combo will help combat dry winter skin.

$52
Anthropologie

Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser

Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!

$36
Amazon

Nu Face Trinity Facial Toning Device

This magical toning device does it all! The microcurrent treatment contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

$325
Nordstrom

MasterClass Subscription

Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform. 

$180
MasterClass

Fast and Free Tight 28

Help your mom with her New Years fitness resolutions with these flattering and stylish leggings.

$128
Lululemon

Winc 2-Month Wine Subscription

Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Give the gift that keeps on giving every month with a wine subscription from Winc!

 

$100
Winc

La Mer Miracle Moments Collection

This set is one of the best holiday skincare sets! You can help your mom get skin like Kate Middleton and other celebs with La Mer's most popular products.

$160
Sephora

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer with this smart mug! Also available in black.

$100
Amazon

Letters to My Mom

Give your mother a tangible reminder of how much she means to you with this touching letter set. Filled with situation-specific prompts, such as, "Read me when you need to know how much I love you."

$16
Uncommon Goods

Custom Travel Photo Coasters

Customize this marble set with pictures of anything from special vacations to baby's first year.

$65
Uncommon Goods

Le Creuset Stoneware 27oz. French Press

She'll be able to enjoy all her favorite french press coffees with this Le Creuset design. It also comes in several other colors.

$75
Bloomingdale's

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

With the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as UGG's famous boots, these slippers might become your mom's favorite possession. There are so many fun colors to choose from, as well, like chesnut, raspberry, black and grey.

$120-$130
Nordstrom

Whitney Wine Glasses Set of 4

Pair these gorgeous glasses with a bottle of mom's favorite wine or a Winc wine membership and you are sure to be mom's favorite!

$64
Anthropologie

For more sentimental gifts, check out these personalized jewelry gift ideas!

—Originally published on Fri. Nov 8, 2019, 4:00 a.m. PT

