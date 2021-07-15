Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Love Story: Meeting Cute, Falling Hard and Working on Happily Ever After

As a couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey seem as inevitable as PB & J.

"This is 40 & 47. Happy Birthday to Us, Baby! I Love sharing Life with You, especially Our Birthday. Forever and Always, My Love," Vanessa wrote on Nov. 9, which is, in fact, the day that both were born, seven years apart.

But if you think about Nick Lachey just months before he fell for the woman who would go on to become the mother of his children and wife of now 10 years, his destiny as the happily married family man he is now was in question.

"Do I believe that I'll fall in love again one day?" he wondered in the April 2006 MTV special What's Left of Me. "I mean, I certainly hope so. I certainly hope I'm not gonna be the jerk-uncle-bachelor the rest of my life." He laughed. "That's not what I envisioned for myself."