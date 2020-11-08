BTS Wins Big at 2020 MTV EMA: See the Full List of Winners

BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMA.
Like other award shows this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition to BTS, winners also included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams and YUNGBLUD.
Several celebrities showcased hot red carpet looks at a pre-show event last week. Meanwhile, the artists and bands accepted their awards and gave shout-outs to their fans around the world in prerecorded videos.
BTS won four of the five EMAs for which they were nominated. After they won Best Group for the third year in a row, member RM said during their speech, "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music."
Girl band Little Mix hosted the event, which was filmed in various locations including London and Budapest. The group also performed their new single, "Sweet Melody." Other performers included Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith and Zara Larsson.
There were also special appearances from DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, and Rita Ora.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Video
DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft Drake starring Justin Bieber - WINNER
Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Best Artist
Lady Gaga - WINNER
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS, "Dynamite" - WINNER
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Best Collaboration
Karol G, "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj - WINNER
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"
Best Pop
Little Mix - WINNER
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Best Group
BTS - WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
Doja Cat - WINNER
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
BTS - WINNER
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Karol G - WINNER
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay - WINNER
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B - WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
David Guetta - WINNER
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
Hayley Williams - WINNER
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Video for Good
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe" - WINNER
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Best Push
YUNGBLUD - WINNER
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live - WINNER
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute