BTS Wins Big at 2020 MTV EMA: See the Full List of Winners

BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMA.

Like other award shows this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition to BTS, winners also included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams and YUNGBLUD.

Several celebrities showcased hot red carpet looks at a pre-show event last week. Meanwhile, the artists and bands accepted their awards and gave shout-outs to their fans around the world in prerecorded videos.

BTS won four of the five EMAs for which they were nominated. After they won Best Group for the third year in a row, member RM said during their speech, "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music."

Girl band Little Mix hosted the event, which was filmed in various locations including London and Budapest. The group also performed their new single, "Sweet Melody." Other performers included Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith and Zara Larsson.

There were also special appearances from DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, and Rita Ora.

Check out the full list of winners below: