2020 Election: Electoral College Vote Confirms Joe Biden Is Elected 46th President

UPDATE: The Electoral College cast its votes and has officially elected Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

According to NBC News, all 538 electors met in their respective states on Monday, Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president based on the election results that were recently certified by all 50 states. The votes revealed Biden reached the 270 threshold needed to win.

The president elect is expected to address the nation on Monday around 7:30 p.m. ET.

America has chosen Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States.

NBC News projected on Saturday, Nov. 7, that the former Vice President won the 2020 election, beating incumbent President Donald Trump, with 279 electoral votes. Biden is joined in his celebration by Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, who will make history as the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and South Asian American vice president.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Harris tweeted, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."