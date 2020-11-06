Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Her Baby Boy One Month After Giving Birth

Weitere : Nicki Minaj Is Raising Her Baby Without a Nanny

Nicki Minaj is opening about motherhood.

On Nov. 6, the "Monster" rapper took to Twitter to reply to some fans' comments and questions. She was told by one fan that she should get a nanny for her newborn son, who she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed in September, because the fan misses her.

Nicki, who has been focusing on her family instead of making new music, shared that she hasn't yet hired a caretaker for her baby, writing, "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."

Nicki is completely dedicated to her bundle of joy, and that means she's not as active on social media. "Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said 'absolutely TF NOT,'" she wrote. "he wants his undivided attention chile."

Whether the "Starships" singer ever decides to get some extra help with her baby, she has made it a point to tell the world that she is taking a step back from her career in order to focus on her home life. In September 2019, she told the world she was retiring from music in order to have a family. Shortly after, however, she walked back the comments, and even appeared on PnB Rock's track "Fendi" that same month.