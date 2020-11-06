See Juan Pablo Galavis' Shady Reaction to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Engagement

Juan Pablo Galavis isn't exactly celebrating his ex-girlfriend's engagement.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, millions tuned in to watch Clare Crawley receive her fairy-tale ending with Dale Moss on The Bachelorette. While many viewers applauded the love story, one member of Bachelor Nation appeared a bit salty.

Afterwards, fans headed to Juan Pablo's Twitter to see if he had any reaction to the news. As it turns out, ABC's former Bachelor "liked" a tweet that isn't exactly complimentary to Clare. "You know Juan," one fan wrote. "We all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her."

Juan Pablo also shared that he was in Mexico and couldn't watch the show. "Eeeeeeesssssss ok if you don't," one fan shared before he responded, "It's NOT ok…"

Viewers first met Clare in 2014 when she appeared on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. She made the final two but delivered an unforgettable moment during the finale. "I lost respect for you," she shared during her final rose ceremony. "I thought I knew what kind of man you were but what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."