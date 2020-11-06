Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Break Up After 14 Years of Marriage

After more than a decade of marriage, Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova have announced their relationship has come to an end. Read on for what they had to say about their split.

von Samantha Schnurr Nov 06, 2020 20:39Tags
TrennungScheidungTrennungen
Weitere: Exclusive: Gleb Savchenko Talks Expecting Baby No. 2

After 14 years of marriage, Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are taking their final bow as husband and wife. 

The ballroom dance pros, who tied the knot in July 2006, announced they are splitting on Friday, Nov. 6. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Savchenko wrote in an Instagram post. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

Samodanova echoed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end." She also seemed to cryptically reference their breakup with a post of a quote that read, "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

While the reason behind their breakup remains unconfirmed, the two performers are parents to daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10. 

foto
2020 Celebrity Breakups

On July 12, the husband and wife celebrated their wedding anniversary with gushing posts about the milestone. "Two souls but with a single thought, two hearts that beat as one," Savchenko wrote. "Happy 14th Anniversary my love."

She added on her page, "14 years Together ! 'Real Love stories never have endings.'"

Top Stories

1

Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Her Baby Boy 1 Month After Giving Birth

2
Update

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

3

Pa. AG Josh Shapiro Reacts After His Son Crashes Election Interview

Most recently, Savchenko competed on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars as a pro dancer partnered with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, whose divorce from Justin Hartley made renewed headlines ahead of the competition. They were recently eliminated on Nov. 2, placing eighth. 

E! News has reached out to his rep for further comment. 

Top Stories

1

Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Her Baby Boy 1 Month After Giving Birth

2
Update

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

3

Pa. AG Josh Shapiro Reacts After His Son Crashes Election Interview

4

Malcolm In the Middle's Chris Masterson Expecting First Baby

5

Rachel Maddow to Miss Election Coverage After Possible COVID Exposure