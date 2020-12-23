Don't Be a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins: Check Out These 19 Secrets About Elf

Weitere : "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by spilling secrets about Elf for all to hear.

Seventeen years ago, Will Ferrell stole our hearts and reinvigorated our love for maple syrup and smiling when Elf debuted in theaters. Made for just $33 million, the Jon Favreau-directed feel-good comedy went on to gross over $220 million and, more importantly, has endured as a holiday classic all these years later.

Ferrell's turn as Buddy the Elf was his first film after leaving Saturday Night Live and found the actor interacting with animated whales and snowmen in the North Pole and hopping around New York City in yellow tights. And yet, somehow, it all worked.

But did you know that the role almost went to another star? Or that one of Ferrell's co-stars was concerned the actor's performance was "too over-the-top"?