Why Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Weitere : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin could be home for Christmas.

Although the Full House alum is set to be released from her Northern California prison on Sunday, Dec. 27, the Federal Bureau of Prisons could move the day up because of the holidays.

According to documents obtained by E! News, "The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's scheduled release date."

In other words, Lori could be released on Thursday, Dec. 24 because Christmas is a national holiday and lands on a Friday. Felicity Huffman was also released early because her official release date landed on a weekend.

The news comes one week after the 56-year-old reported to prison to begin her sentence in the college admissions scandal. On Oct. 30, the Public Information Officer at FCI-Dublin confirmed to E! News that Lori was in custody after turning herself in.