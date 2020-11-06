Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters in Italy for the First Time in Almost a Year

After nearly a year apart, Joe Giudice has reunited with his daughters once again.
The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was infamously deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, got some welcome visitors this week in his homeland. On Nov. 6, the father of four with ex-wife Teresa Giudice posted a since-deleted video of himself at an airport in Italy awaiting their kids' arrival. He also posted a picture of himself loading a car with luggage while his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice, 19, gave the camera a thumbs up.
Daughter Milania, 15, also updated fans on her Instagram account with a video of her, Gia and Joe walking outside in Rome. As she captioned a photo of her and her father near what appeared to be Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, "Happy to be back." Meanwhile, Joe's two other daughters, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, stayed home in New Jersey.
"It would be nice if all four came," Joe previously told E! News, "but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything."
The trip marks their first time together since they last traveled to Italy in December 2019 in time for Christmas, their first together since Joe began his prison sentence in March 2016.
Shortly after Joe kicked off a new year—his first as a free man following nearly three years in prison and another seven months in ICE detention, Italy locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic. In September, he and Teresa finalized their divorce after filing in December 2019, marking an official end to their 20 years of marriage. While the co-parenters and their daughters are now separated by an ocean, thousands of miles and an ongoing pandemic, technology has proven to be helpful in bridging the physical gap.
"I FaceTime with them all the time. I talk to Teresa all the time, too," he told E! News. "You know, we're OK. It is what it is....We wanna set something up for Christmas, we're talking maybe meeting at an island. Hopefully everything opens up."
In the meantime, there's Rome right now.