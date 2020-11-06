Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Poses Naked to Show Off Growing Baby Bump

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent posed nude and put her growing baby bump front and center. See the sexy photo!

Weitere: Lala Kent Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiance Randall Emmett

A bare baby bump.

Lala Kent took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6 to showcase her growing baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie!

"My thirst traps look different these days," the Vanderpump Rules star captioned the nude photo, which received a flurry of compliments from friends and fellow Bravolebrities.

For example, Lala's Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented multiple heart eye emojis, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose wrote, "Beautiful Lala." 

The Instagram post—which marks one of the few times Lala has shown off her baby bump—comes roughly two months after she and her fiancé Randall Emmett announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

The couple made the exciting reveal on the Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast, released the same day as Lala's 30th birthday. 

During the episode, she said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate," and that she had the "best gift given to her." 

"My body also helped out too," Lala continued. "I am pregnant!"

Two years ago, Lala had an equally exciting birthday as she and Randall, who shares two kids with ex Ambyr Childers, got engaged just a day before she rang in 28.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote on Instagram at the time. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé!"

Initially set to wed in April 2020, the couple has since postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Lala opened up about the upsetting cancellation on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Randall kissing.

"Today would be the day I'd be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be," she wrote. "I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though."

"I haven't experienced anything that I should have," Lala continued. "Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It's just all very weird. I know I'll get to, but my heart was set on April 18th. I hope it rains that day. Then I'll be saying 'thank god we didn't get married today.' That would make me feel better." 

Like Lala, a number of current and former Vanderpump Rules stars are also pregnant! Scroll through the below photos to see the pregnancy journeys of Lala, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and more.

You can also binge past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

Instagram
Stripped Down

Lala Kent bared her baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie.

Instagram
Bump Ahead

Scheana Shay put her bump on display for Halloween 2020.

Instagram
Peek-a-boo!

Lala Kent's growing bump was spotted in this Halloween 2020 snap. She wrote on the image, "This is as Halloween as it gets for me."

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Pregnant Brittany Cartwright celebrated Halloween early with co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz and former co-stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

om Schwartz/Instagram
It's a Boy

In September 2020, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor learned they're having a baby boy.

Instagram
Embracing the Bump

Stassi wrote on Instagram, "Sex symbol right here."

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

A little over a year after tying the knot, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned this image, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

Instagram
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're expecting their first child together.

A few weeks later, the happy couple revealed that they're having a baby girl. And, it's safe to say, their gender reveals was unlike any other.

Per posts on social media, the twosome found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

In June, former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and fiancé Beau Clark were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Prior to this announcement, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former co-star Faith Stowers' claim that the pair reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.

Stassi has since apologized to Faith, which you can find here.

Instagram
In Love Already

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brittany took to Instagram and posted this baby bump pic. On the image, she wrote, "So in love already."

Instagram
Glowing Bride-to-Be

Randall shared with his Instagram followers, "Lunch with my glowing pregnant fiancé!!!"

Instagram
Bare Bump

Beau shared this shot of his pregnant fiancée on their engagement anniversary.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Brittany and Jax proudly put the ultrasound shots of their baby on the fridge.

Instagram
25 Weeks

At "25 weeks," Stassi posted, "Our Clark Passenger is poppin'."

