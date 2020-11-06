Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Poses Naked to Show Off Growing Baby Bump

A bare baby bump.
Lala Kent took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6 to showcase her growing baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie!
"My thirst traps look different these days," the Vanderpump Rules star captioned the nude photo, which received a flurry of compliments from friends and fellow Bravolebrities.
For example, Lala's Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented multiple heart eye emojis, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose wrote, "Beautiful Lala."
The Instagram post—which marks one of the few times Lala has shown off her baby bump—comes roughly two months after she and her fiancé Randall Emmett announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.
The couple made the exciting reveal on the Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast, released the same day as Lala's 30th birthday.
During the episode, she said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate," and that she had the "best gift given to her."
"My body also helped out too," Lala continued. "I am pregnant!"
Two years ago, Lala had an equally exciting birthday as she and Randall, who shares two kids with ex Ambyr Childers, got engaged just a day before she rang in 28.
"Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote on Instagram at the time. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé!"
Initially set to wed in April 2020, the couple has since postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lala opened up about the upsetting cancellation on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Randall kissing.
"Today would be the day I'd be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be," she wrote. "I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though."
"I haven't experienced anything that I should have," Lala continued. "Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It's just all very weird. I know I'll get to, but my heart was set on April 18th. I hope it rains that day. Then I'll be saying 'thank god we didn't get married today.' That would make me feel better."
