Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Says He's "Looking Down" and Guiding Their Daughter

More than three years after his death, Aaron Hernandez's memory lives on in his only child.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Aaron's former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins took to social media to celebrate a very significant day: the birthdays of the late athlete and their daughter, Avielle.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet bundle of joy," she wrote to her firstborn on Instagram. "My sassy firecracker with such a sensitive soul , you are braver than you believe , stronger than you think and more loved than you'll ever know !"

"I know you cherish this day because it's one you share with your daddy," Shayanna continued. "Daddy is looking down on you and will continue to guide you forever ! May you smile big today and always ! I love you ... #Avielleturns8 #daddysgirl #AHforeverHBD."