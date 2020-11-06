Hailey Bieber Expertly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Weitere : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

For now, the only "Baby" Justin Bieber is known for is his 2010 song.

Hailey Bieber made that crystal clear on Thursday, Nov. 5, writing on her Instagram Story that she's "not pregnant."

According to the model, Us Weekly intended to report that she's expecting her first child with the singer, but we now know that's not true. She warned, "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Though Hailey isn't pregnant now, there's for sure a baby in her and Justin's future. Since getting married two years ago, the stars have discussed having kids, but shared that it wouldn't be anytime soon.