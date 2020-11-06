Hailey Bieber Expertly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

For now, the only "Baby" Justin Bieber is known for is his 2010 song.
Hailey Bieber made that crystal clear on Thursday, Nov. 5, writing on her Instagram Story that she's "not pregnant."
According to the model, Us Weekly intended to report that she's expecting her first child with the singer, but we now know that's not true. She warned, "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."
Though Hailey isn't pregnant now, there's for sure a baby in her and Justin's future. Since getting married two years ago, the stars have discussed having kids, but shared that it wouldn't be anytime soon.
In February, Justin told Zane Lowe that they will start their family "in due time," but have some things to check off their to-do list before then.
Justin explained, "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."
As for Hailey, she recently revealed she's excited to have kids, particularly a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She joked that she's saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because "it's never going to go out of style."
Until then, the A-list pair is happy to shower their nieces, brothers and sisters with love, including their newest member of the family, Iris Aronow. Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin, gave birth to the baby girl on Aug. 17., and it's safe to say the little one is very loved by her uncle and aunt.