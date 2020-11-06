Holiday Gifts for Her 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and we've got you covered for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: Do you know what you're going to get the ladies in your life this year? This holiday season, rather than giving her something safe and predictable, think grander and more whimsical with something intimately thoughtful or customizable.
From stylish winter puffer jackets and tie-dye sweaters to bright and bold Anthropologie snuggly throw blankets and celebrity-loved organizational books and salon-worthy haircare kits, we've got the latest and coolest gift ideas for the women in your world. Our favorite? This Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, of course.
If you are determined to give the woman in your life something she will truly use and appreciate this year, we suggest you keep scrolling to check out our 20 picks made just for her!
Jovie Tie-Dye Sweater
Add some color to her wardrobe during the colder months! This cozy sweater is sure to put a smile on any of the women in your life.
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
This initial necklace can be worn as a layering piece or on its own. Aside from being versatile, it will make anyone's jaw drop because of its simplicity and personal nature.
Olaplex Hair Fix Set
Leave unhealthy, damaged hair in 2020! Olaplex's salon-level formulas will help repair, hydrate, and rebuild your mane.
Zella Jamie Ink Print Crewneck Sweatshirt
You can never have too many sweatshirts especially cute tie-dye ones! This one is great for wearing out and about or after workouts.
Bath Swivel Tray
Upgrade your bath game with this functional tray to hold your glass of wine and other bath essentials.
BB Dakota Answer My Layer Puffer
Stylish puffer jackets like this one are going to be all the rage this season. Surprise her with a jacket that will keep her warm and on-trend all winter long.
The Home Edit Life by Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin
If you are just as obsessed as us with The Home Edit's Netflix show, you need this book. What better way to ring in 2021 with an organized, color-coded home!
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Incredibly soft, this plush faux fur throw blanket is the best way to wrap your loved ones in the epitome of cozy. Available in a multitude of colors.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Fur Slide
Let's face it, UGG slippers never go out of style! These are comfy and stylish enough for wearing around the house or a late-night market run. Can we get a fluff yeah?
Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set
If you're unfamiliar with Sol de Janeiro, let us try to explain the magic and hype. Their Brazilian Bum Bum cream is a cult-classic that not only smells like a tropical beach but it will help smooth any dimples and give your bum a lift. This set includes the best-selling cream and more products that will change your skin for the better.
Capri Blue Capiz Glass Candle
With notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and peach, these blue Capri glass candles will elevate the aroma of any room in your home.
MasterClass Subscription
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
The Icons: Drying Lotion & Rose Facial Spray Duo by Mario Badescu
For the woman in your life who loves skincare or simply wants to know more, consider this Mario Badescu Set. It includes best-selling products like drying lotion and rose facial spray.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush.
Winston Over-The-Knee Boots
These boots were made for walking and gifting! Over-the-knee boots are a winter staple and are great for dressing up or down.
Versa 3 Fitbit
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go!
Impala Rollerskates
These celeb-loved skates will bring out the inner child in anyone. Tear up the boardwalk with these cute skates or use them as an incentive to get some fresh air.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium & Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Mini Set
Get the best of both worlds with YSL's signature perfume and lipsticks! This set is perfect for the woman on the go.
