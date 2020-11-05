Vince Vaughn's Response to a Wedding Crashers Sequel Will Have You Raise a Glass

Weitere : Will Ferrell Confirms "Wedding Crashers 2" Is Being Written

Weddings might be in danger of epic fun once again.

To the delight of fans, Vince Vaughn shared the details about a possible Wedding Crashers sequel, 15 years after its predecessor.

"Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," The Binge star shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

In the movie, Vince and Owen portrayed two divorce mediators, Jeremy Grey and John Beckwith respectively, who crash weddings (and the receptions too) to score with vulnerable, love-stricken single women.

Back in June, Wedding Crashers stars Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell talked to E! News about the potential follow-up film.

"Wedding Crashers 2, yeah," Will, who portrayed Chazz Reinhold in the film, confirmed. "I think we can just say it's being written."