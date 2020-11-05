Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Reveals What's in His Kitchen

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Kiké Hernández shares the items he loves to have in his kitchen before and after a major MLB win.

E-Comm: Kike Hernandez, What's In My KitchenGetty Images/E! Illustration

Kiké Hernández is a winner on and off the field. 

It's been an incredible season for the MLB player after the Los Angeles Dodgers became World Series champions. And while the 29-year-old deserves to give his body a break, this all-star isn't losing focus. 

"Championships start in the kitchen," he exclusively explained to E! News when supporting his partnership with Vita Coco. "As athletes, we have to fuel our bodies to perform their best, which is why every little thing we put in our bodies matters. If we're not properly fueling our tanks, that work goes to waste. While we all love a cheat meal here and there, we're also hyper-aware of the ingredients we're consuming."

Kiké continued, "Stocking our kitchens with healthy go-to snacks or meals full of potassium not only helps eliminate temptation, but holds us accountable with our diets."

So what can you find in this MLB player's kitchen? Kiké gave us a tasty preview below. 

Vita Coco Coconut Water

"Being from Puerto Rico, I've grown up drinking coconut water," Kiké shared with E! News. "It's been my go-to healthy hydration beverage of choice ever since my childhood. Not only do I feel like I'm back at home when I pick up a Vita Coco, but I know I'm getting the nutritional benefits without the extra sugar, preparing me for game day and replenishing my body after."

$23/12-Pack
Walmart

Espresso Machine

Kiké loves to start his morning with a tasty beverage in his kitchen. We recommend this Nespresso device that doubles as a coffee and espresso maker.

$178
QVC

Califia Farms Barista Milk

Easily create full-bodied foam and better latte art with Califia Farms' milk available in a single pack or in bulk. 

$11
$7
Walmart

Abe’s Vegan Muffins

Described as the first and only nationally branded vegan muffin, this breakfast treat is a favorite for Kiké and can be found at various Whole Foods locations. 

$5
Whole Foods

Puerto Rican Condiments: Adobo

This classic Latino blend of garlic, oregano, turmeric, salt and pepper adds some unforgettable flavor to rice, beans, meat and seafood. 

$6/2-Pack
Walmart

Puerto Rican Condiments: Sofrito

The tomato based sauce used for cooking with latino spices can be added to rice, beans, soups, chili and stews.

$8/4-Pack
Walmart

Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

"We train our bodies to do things like win the World Series," Kiké explained to E! News. "My love affair with Vita Coco started because it's a natural recovery drink with more potassium than a banana. It's packed with electrolytes instead of sugar. It's a drink I know I can turn to post-game and to stay on track in the offseason." 

$2
Walmart

