Anna Faris Isn't the First: When Stars Leave Hit TV Shows

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the path forward, Janney said, "It's a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with. I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue [off screen]."

And the season premiere made clear that, though Christy was gone, she wouldn't be forgotten. After pursuing a future as a lawyer over the last few seasons, she left Napa and her support group behind to study law across the country at Georgetown University. While Bonnie struggled to process her empty nest, she received a call from Christy. So fans can count on regular updates as she works towards her off-screen happy ending.

As co-creator Gemma Baker told TVLine prior to the premiere, "One of the beautiful things about recovery is that quite often people's lives get bigger and better than they could have imagined. And that will be Christy's experience. We are pretty sure that our audience, many of whom have been rooting for Christy since the pilot, will be happy for her and satisfied by her new path."

