15 Holiday Gifts for Fitness Buffs 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Giving fitness gifts can be a bit of a minefield, but it doesn't have to be. We're of one mindset when it comes to this category: each gift should be fun! After all, working out can be a grind… so shouldn't you gift items that can make that grind a little more enjoyable—or at the very least, more fashionable?
That's why we made this list of 11 goodies you can give to the HIIT fanatic, the obsessive runner, the Pilates powerhouse, the zen yogini… pretty much anyone and everyone on your list who loves to break a sweat! With weighted bangles, high-rise leggings and chic yoga mats and more, you're sure to find something that will raise the receiver's heart rate—in a good way!
Check out our picks below, and don't worry—we won't tell if you nab some for yourself!
The Exercise Dress
Who says you have to wear leggings to break a sweat? In this athletic dress, you can run, squat and lunge with the best of ‘em, thanks to a built-in shorts liner and breathable fabric. And yes, there's a pocket for your phone!
Good Karma Hoodie
Stylish enough to take you from barre to brunch and everywhere in between, this slim-fit hoodie has sculpted side ribbing and breathable pinhole detailing, plus those super-comfy thumb holes so you don't have to wear out your sleeves.
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
Incorporate these chic and discrete, weighted bangles into your daily routine and be prepared to tone your arms and legs without having to jump on a treadmill. These athletic bangles will maximize the intensity of your at-home workouts, too.
KORAL Tax Glaze Sports Bra
This metallic bra will get you in the holiday spirit and add some fun when you're working off those holiday calories.
Microflex Flow Tank
Tired of old-school ribbed tanks? Try this one on for size. Made from MicroFlex technical fabric, this tank is weightless and super soft, but still wicks away sweat… and it does all this in style with a strappy deep V back and a blousy fit.
Everywhere Belt Bag
Keys, phone, wallet...check! This colorful belt bag will hold everything you need so you don't have to haul a big bag to the gym.
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Get ready to run, walk and train in these popular kicks! These stellar sneaks feature a three distinct layers to keep your feet secure while providing flexibility and comfort.
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
The Bowflex promises to give you a full body workout without having to leave your house! Our glutes are already sore from looking at this sweat inducing machine.
Sweetheart Midi Leggings
These midi leggings will hug you in all the right places so you can focus on getting your sweat on. Their second-skin fit will allow you jump, run, skip or whatever you do to burn calories in comfort and style.
The Mirror
This unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress
Tart Compressive High-Rise Legging
Everyone needs a good pair of standard leggings for every occasion! And this brand makes sure every body type feels confident in leggings, offering a wide range of colors, sizes and lengths Plus, these are sleek, lightweight, quick drying, and incredibly soft. You'd never know they were made from recycled fishing nets.
Warrior Yoga Mat
This one's ideal for the yogi you know! Antimicrobial and no-slip with a cushioned rubber backing, this mat actually wicks away moisture so poses land solid without sliding around. And it's cushioned for extra comfort.
Galaxy Jacket
Channel Sporty Spice in this cosmic jacket! Ideal for layering for anyone running to and from their workout, this lightweight jacket proves you don't have to sacrifice style while staying active.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32 oz. Bottle with Straw Lid
You know what they say—hydration is key! Keep the fluids flowing with this colorful, reusable water botte that will keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot beverages hot for up to 6.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine
This rowing machine offers a smooth and quiet magnetic tension system that adjusts through eight levels, so you can make your row as intense as you please.
—Originally published Dec. 5, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT