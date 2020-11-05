Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
EXKLUSIV

Wolfgang Puck's Gift Guide Just Made Holiday Cooking Easier

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is sharing his kitchen must-haves before planning Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. See his gift picks.

von Mike Vulpo, Megan Larratt Nov 05, 2020 12:00Tags
Life/StyleExklusivWeihnachtenEssenWohnenHolidaysShoppingPromisShopDaily DealsShop HomeHoliday Gift Guide
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, HGG Wolfgang PuckHSN

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year—to eat!

When it comes to the holiday season, chef Wolfgang Puck is just like us. He can't wait to cook and enjoy a wide variety of dishes with the ones he loves. 

"I am looking forward to spending time with my family," he exclusively told E! News. "I cannot wait to cook my mothers favorite holiday desserts for my boys and my wife Gelila."

And whether he's serving guests as his world-famous restaurants or to attendees at the Academy Awards, Wolfgang knows how to prepare a tasty meal.

This year, he's sharing a few products that will absolutely make your season of cooking easier and tastier. From mixing bowls to a rechargeable wine opener, Wolfgang has you covered with his HSN gift picks below. 

lesen
HSN's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 10 Deals to Buy Now

Wolfgang Puck 7-piece Apron and Kitchen Towel Set

"I love this apron and towel set! It keeps you clean and easily machine washable. It comes with matching towels too, and in two different colors. This is perfect for the home cook."

$30
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 13-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

"Oh I love these bowls. You can get them in different colors and they are so versatile. You can make bread or whatever you want to make in the bowls and put the bowl directly in the oven without transferring it to another "oven safe" bowl. This bowl is already oven safe! There are different sizes, plus some graters and a measuring guide."

$61
HSN

Top Stories

1

Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Her Baby Boy 1 Month After Giving Birth

2

Gleb Savchenko & Elena Samodanova Split After 14 Years of Marriage

3
Update

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

Wolfgang Puck 3-piece Nonstick Sheet Pan Set

"This is a new product in my line. This is a nonstick sheet pan and rack so it's easy removal and clean up. There's a silicone mat that comes with it, which is perfect for rolling dough or kneading and also made to distribute heat evenly."

$41
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 6-Cup Stainless Steel Weeknighter Pot with Colander Lid

"This pot is so versatile. You can reduce sauces, make soup…and it comes with a colander-style lid, so you can strain pastas and veggies."

$35
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 4-pack Seasoning Blends

"With our crafted seasoning, you can be sure that your dishes will turn out delicious!"

$30
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 12-piece Steak Knife Set with Wooden Gift Boxes

"This is a great gift to anyone who enjoys a good steak from time to time. This knife set cuts so smoothly  into steak (and everything else!). You can get this in multiple colors too."

$52
$37
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 4-piece Silicone Collapsible Bakeware Set

"Perfect for the home baker, this silicone bakeware set is oven safe and the perfect mold for cakes, cupcakes, bread, everything! It's also collapsible so you can store it anywhere."

$29
$25
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 3-piece Fully Forged Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

"This stainless steel knife set is of the highest quality. There is a Paring knife, a Santoku knife and a Serrated knife. You will not regret buying this!"

$52
HSN

Wolfgang Puck 1.5-Cup Multi Pot Mini Cooker with Recipes

"This mini pot cooker has many uses to it. It's great if you were to go camping or a potluck or take it elsewhere. You can make rice, oatmeal… anything!"

$25
$22
HSN

Wolfgang Puck Rechargeable Wine Opener with LED Lights

"If you are like me and you love your wine, or someone you know loves to crack open a bottle from time to time, this wine opener is perfect. It is an electric wine opener so all you need to do is put the bottle and cork in and it opens the bottle with ease."  

$41
$30
HSN

Wolfgang Puck Plasma Elite Nonstick Skillet

"I love using these skillets. It's nonstick so whatever you make won't leave residue and it's easy to clean."

$58
HSN

Wolfgang Puck Makes It Healthy Handsigned Cookbook

"Last but not least, get your food lover my cookbook! I have so many of my favorite recipes in there- from soups to pizzas, seafood, meat and of course, dessert. Healthy, yet very delicious dishes that you can recreate at home!"

$22
HSN

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's holiday gift guide is a feast for foddies. And if you'd like deals and celebrity gift guides delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Top Stories

1

Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Her Baby Boy 1 Month After Giving Birth

2

Gleb Savchenko & Elena Samodanova Split After 14 Years of Marriage

3
Update

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

4

Pa. AG Josh Shapiro Reacts After His Son Crashes Election Interview

5

Malcolm In the Middle's Chris Masterson Expecting First Baby