Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

Score steep discounts on an Instant Pot, Yankee Candles and more throughout the month of November!

von Carolin Lehmann Nov 07, 2020 05:00Tags
E-Comm: Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

This year, there's no waiting until Black Friday to score amazing deals. Walmart is coming out with new offers throughout the month of November that you won't want to miss. Today is the second drop date, plus be sure to keep an eye on Nov. 11 and 14 for new deals.

Below, some of the most eye-catching bargains from Walmart's Nov. 4 and 7 Black Friday Event drops.

lesen
Shop Kohl's Early Black Friday Deals

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Vacuuming yourself is so 2019. Pick up a robot vacuum at a discount.

$330
$177
Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer

Instant Pots will once again be a hit this holiday season, so pick up this one that comes with a detachable air fryer lid at before they sell out!

$150
$79
Walmart

Giant Wood Jumbling Tower

Ever seen one of those giant Jenga games? Well you can have one for your own home for only $35. This tower stands at 34 inches.

$35
Walmart

Yankee Candle Original Large Jar Scented Candles

You're getting a steal on these large Yankee Candles for only $10. There are tons of scents to choose from!

$20
$10
Walmart

Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender

A blender for $15 is almost unheard of, so it really can't hurt to pick this one up.

$15
Walmart

Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Here's an affordable way to test our if you enjoy air fried food. This air fryer uses 80% less fat than traditional deep frying.

$89
$49
Walmart

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum

Does your vacuum barely work? Then test out this one instead for only $29.

$50
$29
Walmart

—Originally published on Nov. 4, 2020

