Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Officially Begins Life Sentences in Prison

The Golden State Killer's life in prison has begun.

Less than three months since he was sentenced in August, Joseph DeAngelo, 74, was taken to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the New York Post reported. There, officials will decide the prison where he will permanently serve his sentence, per the Post.

On Aug. 21, Judge Michael Bowman sentenced DeAngelo, a former police officer, to 11 life terms without the possibility of parole to be served consecutively, plus 15 life terms and eight years. Judge Bowman said, "Mr. DeAngelo will spend the rest of his natural life and ultimately meet his death confined behind the walls of a state penitentiary."

In June, DeAngelo, who was identified and arrested in 2018—32 years after he murdered his last victim—pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 additional felony counts of kidnapping to commit robbery dating back to the 1970s and 1980s in California.