Every History-Making Moment Made During the 2020 Election

History is already being made during the 2020 election.
While the race for the White House is still too close to call, a growing number of candidates have claimed victory in state and local elections across the United States. The first Tuesday of November was marked by a number of wins for the LGBTQ+ community, with Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender state senator and Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones making history as the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress.
Buzzfeed News caught up with McBride just moments after her groundbreaking win, where she shared, "I spent my entire life feeling like tonight was so incomprehensible that it was seemingly impossible. To have those results come in and see in black and white online the AP call it... helped to reinforce that nothing is truly impossible."
Keep scrolling to meet the newly elected leaders shaping America's future.
Cori Bush:
Following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, the registered nurse gained notoriety in her local community for her social justice activism. Her 2016 and 2018 runs for office fell short, but Bush came out victorious in 2020 after winning a U.S. Representative seat in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, making her the first Black woman from the state elected to Congress.
Sarah McBride:
The national press secretary for the Human Rights Organization became the first openly transgender state senator upon her election to Delaware's state Senate. "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride, 30, tweeted after her historic win.
Ritchie Torres & Mondaire Jones:
"Thank you. Tonight, we made history. It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx," the New York City Councilman tweeted after becoming the first openly gay, Afro-Latino member of Congress. Jones, an attorney who is also openly gay and Black, joins him in making history after winning in New York's 17th Congressional District.
Michele Rayner-Goolsby:
The attorney made history as the first Black, openly queer woman elected to Florida's legislature. After winning August's primary election to represent Florida House District 70, Rayner-Goolsby tweeted, "Y'all. It just hit me. I'm the first openly Black queer women ever elected in Florida-at any level. Our team was led by a Black woman. It was anchored by women and women of color. We won because we defined ourselves for ourselves."
Taylor Small:
On Nov. 3, Vermont elected its first openly transgender state legislator. Prior to her election, Small served her state's LGBTQ+ community as the Director of the Health & Wellness program at Pride Center of Vermont.
Madison Cawthorn:
At 25 years old, Cawthorn became the youngest person elected to Congress after winning North Carolina's 11th Congressional District race. The real estate investor's campaign tactics sparked controversy at times, and upon his victory he shared the following message to his detractors: "Cry more, lib."
Stephanie Byers:
After winning her election for Kansas House of Representatives, District 86, the former public school teacher became the state's first openly transgender lawmaker.
"It's an affirmation on humanity," Byers told KWCH. "The fact that we were able to do this. That the People of the House District 86 elected me. They voted for me. And they were the ones that chose to not let my gender identity become an issue, that really said, 'What we care about is, you know, what you can do to help us in those areas that we find important around our kitchen tables.'"
Iman Jodeh:
The community activist and educator became the first Muslim lawmaker in Colorado's history after being elected to the state's House of Representatives in District 41.
"We did it!" she tweeted after the victory. "I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for Everyone. I am a proud #Muslim, #PalestinianAmerican, & #firstgeneration American. And I am proud to be able to represent my communities & the people of #hd41 in the #Colorado state legislature! Now, let's get to work."
Jabari Brisport:
The public school teacher, who won the election for New York's 25th State Senate District, became the first Black openly gay member of the New York state legislature.
"I'm proud," he told Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a conversation for Interview in September. "I am very proud to be the first openly gay Black state legislator—any color, actually."
Kim Jackson:
The Episcopal priest made history when she was elected as Georgia's first openly LGBTQ state senator.
"Having LGBTQ representation in the Georgia state Senate is exceptionally important because most of the anti-LGBTQ bills originate in the Senate," Jackson, who identifies as a lesbian, told NBC News earlier this year. "I hope my presence there will help us avoid those things."