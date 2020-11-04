20 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your love language is gift-giving, you like to go all out and find the perfect gift. We totally get it. But sometimes working within a budget to secure an impressive gift can be a struggle. But not to worry, we've rounded up 20 gifts under $100 so you can still give a jaw-dropping gift to your friends and family.
From stylish kitchenware to wireless chargers and Rihanna-approved makeup sets, finding an expensive-looking gift for under $100 is a lot easier than you might think. In fact, we found 20 of them to get you started! Maybe one—or more—of these goodies will be the perfect thing for someone you adore.
Keep scrolling to check nearly everyone off your list!
Voluspa Gift Set
Candles are always a good gift, but the addition of a diffuser? Priceless—especially when it's in Voluspa's Japanese Plum Bloom scent, a delicious mix of flower petals and leaves with ripe plum fruit and crushed currants.
Happy Plugs Air1 Go Headphones
Forget those other pricey in-ear headphones! These will give you high-quality sound with up to 14 hours of talk time and tunes, with Bluetooth connectivity, dual microphones, and sweat-resistant silicone sleeves.
Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle
Is this glass bottle meant to drink from, or to admire as art? Maybe a bit of both, but no doubt it's a statement-making piece with a pure crystal stone secured to the bottom of each bottle.
Compendium Desktop Ornament
Forget stuffy paperweights—this stunning brass case features a working sundial and a compass modeled after antique 16th century compendia. Talk about a statement piece!
Sunrise Alarm Clock
Look, nobody likes getting up early—but if you have to, wouldn't you rather do so to the gentle, steadily-growing glow of a lamp rather than the jangling of a cell phone alarm? We thought so. Plus, it features six natural sounds—and the all-important snooze button.
Agate Cheese Board
It doesn't matter which stone color you choose—cheese will look fantastic on this board, whether it's a double-cream brie, or a basic Kraft single. (Hey, we're not judging—cheese is cheese!)
Moonlight Pajamas
Sleep time is no excuse to let your sense of style fly out the window. With menswear styling and soft-to-the-touch fabric, we wouldn't blame anyone for wearing pajamas out and about.
Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Nothing is worse than being stuck in the snowy outdoors and having to take off your gloves to text them. Solve that problem with these gloves, made for touchscreens and lined with cashmere to amp up the cozy.
Le Labo Santal 26 Candle
Let the iconic smell of Le Labo's Santal fill your house. This is the perfect luxurious gift for any candle lover or fan of the Santal 33 perfume.
Rabbit Pura Decanting System
Another bar addition for that alcohol enthusiast, this decanter features a micro-filter that instantly aerates and removes sediment. But it's also pretty to look at, with sleek glass and stainless-steel accents.
Brass Multi Circle Sconce
Help someone set the mood with this wall sconce, made of brass-finished iron rings that holds a handful of tealight candles. A beautiful addition to any room.
The Oversized Alpaca Crew
Everlane's first alpaca sweater is warm and cozy, but still offers a plush, airy feel. Ribbed with a crew neckline, it also resists pilling, so it'll look like new for a lot longer than your other sweaters.
Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set
If it's Rihanna-approved, we want it! While this set might not transform you into the pop star, it will certainly give you her iconic glow.
Shimera Fur Lined Mid-Length Robe
Make yourself feel like you're at the spa all the time with this cozy robe! This uber-soft robe will soon become your official self-care uniform.
Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner
This charger is unlike any charger you've ever used. Not only does it provide a wireless charging experience, it will also sanitize your phone and kill 99.9% of germs in just 20 minutes.
Flavia Embellished Headband
Bring out your inner Blair Waldorf with this gorgeous headband. It's almost as if you're wearing a crown on your head!
Whitney Wine Glasses, Set of 4
These detailed wine glasses scream luxury and will impress any guest at your socially distanced celebrations.
BEIS Messenger Bag
We can't get enough of actress Shay Mitchell's travel-ready brand BEIS. Not only is this bag functional, but it will instantly add a sophisticated touch to any outfit.
—Originally published Dec. 4, 2019, at 4:00 a.m. PT