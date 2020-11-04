15 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Holiday shopping time is here! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. One of our favorite ways to do that is with personalized presents. From gifts for pet lovers, kids, couples and the whole family, we've rounded up some of our favorite gifts to give.
This year proved how important it is to feel comfortable spending extra time at home. Whether it's a cozy throw blanket or personalized candle to make your home smell good, your loved ones are sure to appreciate these unique gifts.
Just make sure you order early enough for Santa and his elves to create and deliver by the holidays!
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
Some headlines this year were less than pleasant but this puzzle allows you to make your own front page detailing happier times like graduations, weddings and births. And of course, this year proved how popular puzzles are.
Customizable Cozy Heart Pouch
Stoney Clover Lane offers some of the cutest personalized gifts. Add your favorite patches to pouches, backpacks, fanny packs and more styles.
Big Month Grand Calendar
A personalized calendar is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Every month your friends and family can enjoy getting organized and seeing your best memories together.
Majestic Pet Personalized Bagel Donut Bolster Dog Bed
Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! Treat them to a plush dog bed with their name on it.
Personalized Stationery
After the holidays pass, it's time to thank those who gave you a thoughtful gift. It's always nice to send your appreciation in note form.
Happy Holiday Photo Wrapping Paper
Personalize your gift giving this year with photo wrapping paper that features you as part of the design. Create a collage of snowflakes, holiday wishes and family (or pet!) photos in this collage paper.
Photo Personalized Yankee Candles
Choose from a popular collection of sizes and shapes, and find the perfect match from over 40 inviting fragrances to create a one-of-a-kind gift anyone will love.
Kid Quotes Custom Wall Art
These lovingly painted custom prints turn your little one's most charming remarks, observations, and declarations into touching works of art.
Fulton Classic Monogram
There is nothing more thoughtful than a personalized piece of jewelry and this necklace is no exception. The classic monogram style will get you lots of praise this holiday season.
Classic Cable Knit Personalized Throw Blanket
Keep your friends and family warm and cozy during the colder months with these chic throw blankets.
Personalized I Can Change the World Book
This custom picture book will inspire as the special kiddo in your life learns about how their kindness can make the world a better place. The book is personalized with your child's name on the cover and appearing throughout the charming illustrations inside. You can even include a personal dedication in the front.
Personalized Family Growth Chart
Watch kids catch up with their parents as the years pass with this fun growth chart.
Monogram Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 6)
These personalized wine glasses and a nice bottle of wine would make a great gift for any wine connoisseur or couples who like to entertain.
Heart Of Our Home Personalized Maple Cutting Boards
Durable cutting boards are a kitchen essential. Put your loved one's family name on one so they be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time they cut up vegetables.
Personalized Family Member Signpost
With travel restrictions in place, you may be spending the holidays apart from your family. With this personalized sign, you can keep your loved ones connected in a special way.
—Originally published Nov. 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. PT