15 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

We've rounded up one-of-a-kind gifts for pet lovers, kids, couples and the whole family.

von Katherine Riley, Emily Spain Nov 04, 2020
Holiday shopping time is here! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. One of our favorite ways to do that is with personalized presents. From gifts for pet lovers, kids, couples and the whole family, we've rounded up some of our favorite gifts to give.

This year proved how important it is to feel comfortable spending extra time at home. Whether it's a cozy throw blanket or personalized candle to make your home smell good, your loved ones are sure to appreciate these unique gifts.

Just make sure you order early enough for Santa and his elves to create and deliver by the holidays!

See How Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs' Families Celebrate the Holidays in Coach

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Some headlines this year were less than pleasant but this puzzle allows you to make your own front page detailing happier times like graduations, weddings and births. And of course, this year proved how popular puzzles are.

$50
Uncommon Goods

Customizable Cozy Heart Pouch

Stoney Clover Lane offers some of the cutest personalized gifts. Add your favorite patches to pouches, backpacks, fanny packs and more styles.

$98
Stoney Clover Lane

Big Month Grand Calendar

A personalized calendar is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Every month your friends and family can enjoy getting organized and seeing your best memories together.

$39
Minted

Majestic Pet Personalized Bagel Donut Bolster Dog Bed

Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! Treat them to a plush dog bed with their name on it.

$119
Wayfair

Personalized Stationery

After the holidays pass, it's time to thank those who gave you a thoughtful gift. It's always nice to send your appreciation in note form.

$50
Minted

Happy Holiday Photo Wrapping Paper

Personalize your gift giving this year with photo wrapping paper that features you as part of the design. Create a collage of snowflakes, holiday wishes and family (or pet!) photos in this collage paper.

$30
Zazzle

Photo Personalized Yankee Candles

Choose from a popular collection of sizes and shapes, and find the perfect match from over 40 inviting fragrances to create a one-of-a-kind gift anyone will love.

$22
Yankee Candle Co.

Kid Quotes Custom Wall Art

These lovingly painted custom prints turn your little one's most charming remarks, observations, and declarations into touching works of art.

$55
Uncommon Goods

Fulton Classic Monogram

There is nothing more thoughtful than a personalized piece of jewelry and this necklace is no exception. The classic monogram style will get you lots of praise this holiday season.

$140
brook & york

Classic Cable Knit Personalized Throw Blanket

Keep your friends and family warm and cozy during the colder months with these chic throw blankets.

$80
$64
Personalization Mall

Personalized I Can Change the World Book

This custom picture book will inspire as the special kiddo in your life learns about how their kindness can make the world a better place. The book is personalized with your child's name on the cover and appearing throughout the charming illustrations inside. You can even include a personal dedication in the front.

$30
Uncommon Goods

Personalized Family Growth Chart

Watch kids catch up with their parents as the years pass with this fun growth chart.

$70
Uncommon Goods

Monogram Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 6)

These personalized wine glasses and a nice bottle of wine would make a great gift for any wine connoisseur or couples who like to entertain.

$68
Nordstrom

Heart Of Our Home Personalized Maple Cutting Boards

Durable cutting boards are a kitchen essential. Put your loved one's family name on one so they be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time they cut up vegetables.

$60
$45
Personalization Mall

Personalized Family Member Signpost

With travel restrictions in place, you may be spending the holidays apart from your family. With this personalized sign, you can keep your loved ones connected in a special way.

$125
Uncommon Goods

—Originally published Nov. 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. PT

