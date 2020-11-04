Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm, getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for the beauty lover in your life? From glowy skincare must-haves to luxe lipsticks, we've got next level gift ideas to make the beauty guru in your life feel extra special.
Shop them below!
Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set
If you have never smelled the Sol de Janeiro products, you're seriously missing out. This set includes a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter.
Tatcha Starter Ritual Set
This Tatcha skincare set comes with a Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Gentle, The Essence and The Dewy Skin Cream. These products will soften, plump and hydrate your skin, leaving you with that oh-so-dewey glow.
Glossier The Skincare Set
These three essentials—the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom—keep skin clean, moisturized, and happy every day.
Algenist Pure Genius Collection Kit
This powerful anti-aging kit promises to reduce visible signs of aging in as little as 10 days.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
This limited-edition palette of seven hyper-metallic highlighters comes in a range of frost-inspired shades.
Shani Darden Daily Cleansing Serum
This cleansing serum doesn't strip the skin and helps to calm inflammation.
The Stinson Bundle
Embrace the '60s with this groovy gift set that includes the bestselling Mind & Body Wash, a rainbow towel that's hand-loomed in Turkey and a terracotta detox scrubber.
Flora By Gucci Perfume
This fruity-floral fragrance is a perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty enthusiast in your life.
Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots
These dots help lighten the appearance of dark spots to reveal clear and even-looking skin.
Mario Badescu The Icons: Drying Lotion & Rose Facial Spray Duo
Give the gift of great skin. This Mario Badescu bestsellers duo includes a drying lotion and rose facial spray.
Rouge Dior Couture Collection
Treat them to this refillable snowflake-engraved lipstick set including six shades.
Glow Regimen Set
Upgrade their skincare game with this set including a nighttime glycolic acid cream, an oil-free serum and a daily emulsion promising to improve the appearance of early signs of aging.
Botanical Repair Strengthening Hair Trio
They can try out Aveda's newest hair product line with this trio. It creates "new hair bonds with plant-powered derived bond-multiplying technology."
