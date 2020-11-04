Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020

Shop our favorites from Sol de Janeiro, Bathing Culture and more!

von Jake Thompson, Carolin Lehmann Nov 04, 2020 11:00Tags
E-Comm: Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020E! Illustration

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm, getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for the beauty lover in your life? From glowy skincare must-haves to luxe lipsticks, we've got next level gift ideas to make the beauty guru in your life feel extra special. 

 Shop them below!

Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set

If you have never smelled the Sol de Janeiro products, you're seriously missing out. This set includes a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter.

$62
Sephora

Tatcha Starter Ritual Set

This Tatcha skincare set comes with a Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Gentle, The Essence and The Dewy Skin Cream. These products will soften, plump and hydrate your skin, leaving you with that oh-so-dewey glow. 

$70
$59
Tatcha

Glossier The Skincare Set

These three essentials—the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom—keep skin clean, moisturized, and happy every day.

$52
$40
Glossier

Algenist Pure Genius Collection Kit

This powerful anti-aging kit promises to reduce visible signs of aging in as little as 10 days.

 

$140
$80
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

This limited-edition palette of seven hyper-metallic highlighters comes in a range of frost-inspired shades.

$54
$15
Sephora

Shani Darden Daily Cleansing Serum

This cleansing serum doesn't strip the skin and helps to calm inflammation.

$38
Net-A-Porter

The Stinson Bundle

Embrace the '60s with this groovy gift set that includes the bestselling Mind & Body Wash, a rainbow towel that's hand-loomed in Turkey and a terracotta detox scrubber.

$105
Bathing Culture

Flora By Gucci Perfume

This fruity-floral fragrance is a perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty enthusiast in your life.

$80
Sephora

Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots

These dots help lighten the appearance of dark spots to reveal clear and even-looking skin.

$28
Peace Out
$28
Sephora

Mario Badescu The Icons: Drying Lotion & Rose Facial Spray Duo

Give the gift of great skin. This Mario Badescu bestsellers duo includes a drying lotion and rose facial spray.

$32
$19
Sephora

Rouge Dior Couture Collection

Treat them to this refillable snowflake-engraved lipstick set including six shades.

$180
Dior

Glow Regimen Set

Upgrade their skincare game with this set including a nighttime glycolic acid cream, an oil-free serum and a daily emulsion promising to improve the appearance of early signs of aging.

$241
SkinCeuticals

Botanical Repair Strengthening Hair Trio

They can try out Aveda's newest hair product line with this trio. It creates "new hair bonds with plant-powered derived bond-multiplying technology."

$49
Aveda

—Originally published on Dec. 4, 2019.

