Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead Files for Divorce From Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead is officially ready to move on.

The Flip or Flop star's rep confirmed to E! News that Christina filed for divorce from her husband Ant Anstead. According to TMZ, she submitted legal documents this week in an Orange County, Calif. court.

The news comes less than two months after Christina surprised fans by announcing she was separating from Ant following two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the HGTV designer wrote to her followers. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Since then, the couple has continued to co-parent their 13-month old son Hudson while also focusing on themselves as they embark on a new chapter separately.

For Ant, he recently took part in a five-week "Breakup Recovery" exercise developed by human connection specialist Mark Groves. He also participated in Rise Up Kings, a program that aims to help men rise up to their God-given potential.