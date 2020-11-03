Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Jimmy Kimmel's "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" Prank Returns With Tears and More OMG Moments

Despite Jimmy Kimmel’s best efforts to stop the challenge, parents pranked their kids in the latest edition of “I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy.”

von Mona Thomas Nov 03, 2020 13:43Tags
Jimmy Kimmel attempted to help kids out this year, but apparently their parents needed the laugh more. 

Every year, the late-night host tells parents to trick their children by telling them they ate all of their Halloween candy. And although Jimmy cancelled the hilarious prank this year "because kids have suffered enough," the parents couldn't help themselves.

The 10th installment of the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment, which aired Monday, Nov. 2, brought the same mix of tearful, screaming tots, a few "it's okay mommy" and one meaningful lesson. 

"You still tricked us we don't like that," a little girl sobbed to her mom after being informed of the prank. "Yeah cause, Jesus does not lie. Remember you taught us that?" Another child was perfectly fine with his mom finishing his candy, but he drew the line at her eating all the Cheez-Its too. 

In another totally relatable moment, one frustrated little girl completely tipped over her empty candy bucket and put it over her head. And while many parents were able to prank their kids, a few actually caught on to their games.

Cutest Celebrity Kids on Halloween

One child a bit older than the others was familiar with the YouTube challenge and didn't blink an eye, while another also knew about the prank and is not a fan of Jimmy. The very upset kid actually requested for "Joe Biden to kick him in the face." 

Of course, they saved the best clip for last, with a little girl "crying" because her candy was gone and "it was special." But don't worry, she immediately giggled when she realized it was a joke.

See all of the kids' hilarious and sweet reactions in the video above!

