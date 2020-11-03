Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More Stars Love These Ruth Bader Ginsburg & Kamala Harris Necklaces

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the spirit of election day, it's the perfect time to honor all of the trailblazing women past and present.

Like many celebrities using their platforms and wardrobes to encourage fans to vote, Cardi B, Demi Lovato and more stars have recently worn Awe Inspired's medallion necklaces featuring inspiring women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Harriet Tubman. In her Instagram live with VP candidate Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus donned the Kamala Harris pendant. How fitting!

Awe Inspired's Goddess collection offers a variety of 14k yellow gold vermeil and sterling silver medallion necklaces that immortalize legendary females from all walks of life. Now you can wear a powerful reminder of the strong women who have blazed the path for so many. Even better, 20% of every purchase gives back to women in need.

Scroll below to check out Awe Inspired's meaningful collection that celebrates women everywhere!