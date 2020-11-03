100 Years Ago, Women Got the Right to Vote: Today, 100 Women Explain What That Means To Them

Tiffany Boone, 33: I vote because so many people fought (sometimes to their death) for my right to vote. As a Black woman, voting is a part of how I honor those who came before me. Each time I vote, I feel the presence of my ancestors.

Henah Parikh, 29: Women of color have long fought for my right to vote and it's important to me to exercise that, especially when there's so much at stake. I'm voting not just for me, but for my fellow women, indigenous and people of color, Black lives, the LGBTQIA+ community and everyone whose lives will be affected by how we all choose to vote. There's too much at risk not to and as someone in the social impact space, this is one of the best ways to be an informed, active global citizen.

October Gonzalez, 39: When I was younger I used to think, "How could my one little vote make a difference?" But I quickly realized that our government is meant to be for the people by the people and that means you and me. If I don't vote, we all lose our voice. Voting makes me feel heard and powerful.

Holly Allen, 32: My great great great uncle cast the deciding vote that allowed women to vote in the state of Wyoming. We officially became the first state in the nation to do so, thus giving us the name The Equality State. Voting is an honor and a privilege for everyone and cannot be taken away regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or economic class. Using our voices is a powerful and beautiful thing!

Alisha Agdorny, 24: I am voting because I feel as if older generations do not have my best interest at heart and I do not want to let them speak on issues for me. I want to use my vote to move the nation towards change I believe in. I think voting is vital to me because there are still people that do not get a voice. I feel it's important for me to use my vote to advocate for politicians who are for the betterment of all of us instead of their own personal agenda.

Carissa Snow, 27: The first election that I was old enough to vote in was the 2012 primary election. It was exciting to me because not only did I have a say in who my party's presidential candidate was going to be, but I also had the honor of voting for my dad as mayor of our town. The 2020 election feels much different to me. I am a mother now, so I can't just pick the candidate I like or strictly vote along party lines. I have to think about my children's futures and what I hope the next generation will inherit. I have to vote for someone other than myself.