Julianne Hough Officially Files for Divorce From Brooks Laich

So much for a happy ending.

Despite all signs pointing to a reconciliation between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, E! News confirms the Dancing With the Stars alum has officially filed for divorce from the retired hockey pro. Julianne and Brooks first announced their separation in late May, however the exes began spending more and more time together in the months that followed.

A source tells E! News, "It was Julianne who initiated their split, but she was really struggling with it and felt torn."

According to a second insider, the 32-year-old is "still having a hard time" with her decision to file for divorce, but she "ultimately decided her heart wasn't in the marriage anymore and wanted to give herself the freedom and independence to experience new things."

She and Brooks, 37, were recently spending time together in Idaho, but our sources say Julianne returned home without him.

As recently as September, however, the pair was ready for a fresh start. "They're both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be and it seems they've almost fully reconciled," a source explained to E! News at the time.