Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit Dancing With the Stars

UPDATE: Jeannie Mai is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a "potentially life-threatening" health issue.

The star shared a photo from the hospital via Instagram on Nov. 2, captioning it, "I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."

Jeannie Mai is putting her health first as her Dancing With the Stars journey comes to an end.

The 41-year-old co-host of The Real, who was competing on season 29 of the dancing series, has been hospitalized due to an inflammatory condition called epiglottitis. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Mai said in a statement on Good Morning America on Monday, Nov. 2. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

Mai, who was partnered with DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong, also tells E! News it "saddens" her that she won't be able to continue with the competition. "The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience," she shares. "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come. I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"