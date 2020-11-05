Surface and Devious Maids Star Eddie Hassell Dead at 30

UPDATE: An arrest was made in the investigation into actor Eddie Hassell's death.

Mark Beseda of Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed to E! News that 18-year-old D'Jon Antone was arrested in connection to Hassell's murder. Antone was charged with capital murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.

______

Hollywood has lost another star.

Actor Eddie Hassell has passed away, E! News has learned. The star died on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the age of 30.

TMZ was the first to break the news, with Hassell's reps confirming he was killed on Sunday morning during what seemed to be a carjacking attempt. The alleged incident occurred in Texas. However, at this time it's unclear where exactly the tragic event took place.

The actor appeared in many movie and television roles, such as Surface, Devious Maids, The Kids Are All Right, Family Weekend and other projects. Although he had many credits under his belt, Hassell was most arguably known for playing Phil Nance in Surface and Eddie Suarez in Devious Maids.