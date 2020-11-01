12 Things From Goop's $286,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. [CORRECTION: This article was originally published featuring items from Goop's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide. It is now updated to 2020 Gift Guide items.]

Goop's Holiday Gift Guides have dropped (and so have our savings)!

Year after year, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company manages to set the bar even higher for gift giving, offering a wide range of gifts from candles to rare accessories. Since 2020 was an anomaly, it's no surprise this year's Goop holiday guides are filled with gifts we cannot even begin to comprehend. With ten unique guides, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list even for the person that has everything.

Don't be mistaken by the nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth-approved gift on a budget. One of the least expensive items is Megababe's Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer which will run you $6. Not only is this plant-based formula filled with amazing ingredients, but it is a fitting gift for 2020.