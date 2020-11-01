12 Things From Goop's $286,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. [CORRECTION: This article was originally published featuring items from Goop's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide. It is now updated to 2020 Gift Guide items.]
Goop's Holiday Gift Guides have dropped (and so have our savings)!
Year after year, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company manages to set the bar even higher for gift giving, offering a wide range of gifts from candles to rare accessories. Since 2020 was an anomaly, it's no surprise this year's Goop holiday guides are filled with gifts we cannot even begin to comprehend. With ten unique guides, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list even for the person that has everything.
Don't be mistaken by the nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth-approved gift on a budget. One of the least expensive items is Megababe's Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer which will run you $6. Not only is this plant-based formula filled with amazing ingredients, but it is a fitting gift for 2020.
Although there are many affordable and practical gifts included in this year's roundup, it wouldn't be a true Goop gift guide without some mind-boggling, unique gifts.
The craziest? Besides a $35,000 pyramid commode, our favorite is a nearly $21,000 Bulgari East-West Diamond Ring. If you have the means and are celebrating a special milestone or are looking to pop the question to your significant other this holiday season, this sounds like the perfect gift.
To browse Chanel bags, matcha machines and more unique gifts, Goop's holiday guides are here. There's a lot of Gwyneth-approved gifts to explore but lucky for you we rounded up 12 gifts we would actually buy this holiday season. Scroll below to see our picks!
Our Place Always Pan
Instagram's favorite (and chicest) pan! Heralded as the pan that can do it all, combining eight different cookware pieces in one. This gift is a no-brainer even for those who don't like cooking!
Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner
Not only will this magical cup charge your phone without annoying wires, it will also sanitize it! The UV light eliminates 99.9% of germs in just 20 minutes.
Breathwork: How to Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart
After this year, everyone should spend some time to take a few deep breaths. This insightful book will help you harness the power of your breath to help align your mind, body and spirit.
Theragun Elite
2020 was stressful to say the least, but thankfully you can give the gift of relief with this athletic hand-held massager.
Pipette Baby Basics Set
For your expecting friends and family, gift them this clean, hypoallergenic skincare set which includes baby shampoo and wash, extra-nourishing balm and everyday lotion.
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer
Give the gift of an at-home spa! This beauty must-have will help unclog your pores, detoxify your skin and allow for better product absorption.
Diaspora Co. Spices Trio
Spice up your holiday dishes with Aranya pepper, Pragati tumeric and Guntar Sannam chilli powder!
Frank Green 12-Ounce & 20-Ounce Insulated Cup Bundle
This cup bundle is perfect for keeping your beverages warm all day long!
Normalife Skinline Kit
Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize, repeat! This kit is perfect for your friend who is always on the go or the skincare junkie in your life.
The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit
Leave unhealthy guts in 2020! This is a great present for your wellness-obsessed loved ones.
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
These sandals are the perfect unisex gift and they never go out of style!
INKA The Lunch Kit
The lunchbox reinvented! This incredible kit includes: A vegan leather bag, silk-cotton napkins, microwaveable containers, recyclable silverware, a sauce pot and adjustable straps for travel.
—Originally published on Nov 1, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT