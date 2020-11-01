Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
12 Things From Goop's $286,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Don't be mistaken by the nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved gift on a budget.

Gwyneth Paltrow, GoopPhillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop

Goop's Holiday Gift Guides have dropped (and so have our savings)!

Year after year, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company manages to set the bar even higher for gift giving, offering a wide range of gifts from candles to rare accessories. Since 2020 was an anomaly, it's no surprise this year's Goop holiday guides are filled with gifts we cannot even begin to comprehend. With ten unique guides, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list even for the person that has everything.

Don't be mistaken by the nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth-approved gift on a budget. One of the least expensive items is Megababe's Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer which will run you $6. Not only is this plant-based formula filled with amazing ingredients, but it is a fitting gift for 2020.

Giuliana Rancic's Gift Guide Will Make You the Star of the Holiday Season

Although there are many affordable and practical gifts included in this year's roundup, it wouldn't be a true Goop gift guide without some mind-boggling, unique gifts.

The craziest? Besides a $35,000 pyramid commode, our favorite is a nearly $21,000 Bulgari East-West Diamond Ring. If you have the means and are celebrating a special milestone or are looking to pop the question to your significant other this holiday season, this sounds like the perfect gift. 

To browse Chanel bags, matcha machines and more unique gifts, Goop's holiday guides are here. There's a lot of Gwyneth-approved gifts to explore but lucky for you we rounded up 12 gifts we would actually buy this holiday season. Scroll below to see our picks!

Our Place Always Pan

Instagram's favorite (and chicest) pan! Heralded as the pan that can do it all, combining eight different cookware pieces in one. This gift is a no-brainer even for those who don't like cooking!

$145
Our Place

Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner

Not only will this magical cup charge your phone without annoying wires, it will also sanitize it! The UV light eliminates 99.9% of germs in just 20 minutes.

$80
Nordstrom

Breathwork: How to Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart

After this year, everyone should spend some time to take a few deep breaths. This insightful book will help you harness the power of your breath to help align your mind, body and spirit.

$16
Bookshop

Theragun Elite

2020 was stressful to say the least, but thankfully you can give the gift of relief with this athletic hand-held massager

$399
Theragun

Pipette Baby Basics Set

For your expecting friends and family, gift them this clean, hypoallergenic skincare set which includes baby shampoo and wash, extra-nourishing balm and everyday lotion.

$54
Bed Bath & Beyond

Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer

Give the gift of an at-home spa! This beauty must-have will help unclog your pores, detoxify your skin and allow for better product absorption.

$149
Sephora

Diaspora Co. Spices Trio

Spice up your holiday dishes with Aranya pepper, Pragati tumeric and Guntar Sannam chilli powder!

$36
Diaspora Co.

Frank Green 12-Ounce & 20-Ounce Insulated Cup Bundle

This cup bundle is perfect for keeping your beverages warm all day long!

$65
Nordstrom

Normalife Skinline Kit

Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize, repeat! This kit is perfect for your friend who is always on the go or the skincare junkie in your life.

$40
Revolve

The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit

Leave unhealthy guts in 2020! This is a great present for your wellness-obsessed loved ones.

$45
Walmart

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

These sandals are the perfect unisex gift and they never go out of style!

$45
Nordstrom

INKA The Lunch Kit

The lunchbox reinvented! This incredible kit includes: A vegan leather bag, silk-cotton napkins, microwaveable containers, recyclable silverware, a sauce pot and adjustable straps for travel.

$245
INKA

—Originally published on Nov 1, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT

