Huda Beauty's New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Is Anything but Basic

It's the perfect gift this holiday season.

von Carolin Lehmann Dez 15, 2020 00:30Tags
New Huda Beauty Palette launches

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Another nude eyeshadow palette? It only takes one look at Huda Beauty's new Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette to know that it's anything but basic. It includes matte, metallic and marble cream shadows, plus even a super unique pearl gloss shade that creates a glossy, light-reflecting glow on the lids. This palette promises to look flawless on all skin-tones and is available today.

So this holiday season, send nudes by gifting the Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette below.

Update Your Wardrobe, Home and More With Pantone's New Color of the Year 2021

Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

"This palette allows you to tap into all sides of your personality and represents your naughty side while also celebrating the fearlessness and confidence everyone deserves to feel, even in the nude," Huda Kattan says of her new palette.

 

$67
Huda Beauty
$67
Sephora

