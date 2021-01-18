Inside Ashley Graham's Journey to Motherhood: From Lots of Sex to Diaper Changes at Staples

"Have sex all the time."

Asked to name her secret to a happy marriage, that was Ashley Graham's response to Elle in early 2019. "Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex," she continued. Because she's found that when she and husband Justin Ervin go through a touch of a dry spell, "we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other. For us it's like, 'Oh, let's have sex.' And then we're just right back in a great mood."

Sounds like sage advice from someone who knows from sexy. The first curvy model to pose for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, Graham has a lingerie collection for Addition Elle and a bikini line with Swimsuits for All (along with a Revlon contract, her own podcast, "Pretty Big Deal", a talk show with Ellen DeGeneres' digital network and too many modeling gigs to mention).

And she has been married more than 10 years—nearly the whole of her adult life—so perhaps it's wise to lean in.