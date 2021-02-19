Malia ObamaKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos
Update

Go Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's $8 Million Beverly Hills Home

"I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER," Justin Bieber wrote on social media last year. Now the luxurious pad is off the market after selling for just under $8 million.

von Elyse Dupre Feb 19, 2021 02:32Tags
Justin BieberWohnenPromisHailey Bieber
Weitere: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

UPDATEJustin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have found a buyer for their Beverly Hills abode. 

E! News confirms the power couple sold it to a buyer represented by Jay Luchs and Steven Schaefer of Schaefer & Luchs for $7,955,000. 

Keep scrolling to take a step inside the home. 

______

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pad is up for grabs. 

Less than two years after the couple purchased their Beverly Hills, Calif. starter home for $8.5 million, Variety reports it's on the market for $9 million. 

The Biebs and his Mrs. currently call a $25 million Los Angeles estate home, so it makes sense that the duo is offloading this property. 

A year ago the 26-year-old singer let his millions of social media followers inside the picturesque residence. "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?" Bieber captioned one of the photos, later adding, "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

According to the The Los Angeles Times, the 1930s Monterey Colonial home boasts more than 6,100 square feet of space and contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a library. It also reportedly has several luxurious features, including a library, a wine cellar and a home theater.

foto
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

While the artist didn't post pictures of all of these rooms, he did give his followers a peek at his expansive living space, kitchen and impressive art collection. Fans also noticed a few personal touches throughout the tour, including a photo of the Biebers snuggling.

To see photos of their home sweet home, check out the gallery below: 

Top Stories

1

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

2

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

3

Cameron Diaz Shares the Real Reason She “Couldn’t Imagine” Acting Now

Instagram
Beautiful Wallpaper

Welcome to "the tropics." The fun wallpaper and neon sign make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway. 

Instagram
Fun for All

Anyone up for a game? 

Instagram
Lots of Love

As the two cats show, the home is pet friendly.

Instagram
Lots of Natural Night

Tons of windows wrap around the room.

Instagram
Wood Floors Throughout

Also, look at all of those lighting fixtures and ceiling beams.

Instagram
Personal Touches

What a sweet snapshot! A black and white photo of the couple hangs on the wall of this living space. The sheepskin rugs, hanging chair and white poufs complete the cozy area.

Instagram
Stunning Staircases

The singer and the model line their staircase with artistic pieces.

(This story was originally published on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:51 a.m. PST)

 

Top Stories

1

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

2

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

3

Cameron Diaz Shares the Real Reason She “Couldn’t Imagine” Acting Now

4

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

5

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reacts to Comments About Her Acting