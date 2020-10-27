Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Selena Gomez, 28, Reveals She Just Voted for the First Time

Despite being eligible to cast a ballot in two previous presidential elections, Selena Gomez has confirmed this year was a milestone in her voting history.

This year marks a major first for Selena Gomez—her first time voting. 

Just five days ago, on Oct. 22, the 28-year-old star proudly announced on Instagram that she had "just finished filling out my ballot" and sported an "I VOTED" sticker on her shirt. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the star joined the Voting Power Hour YouTube stream with Loud Luxury, where she also chatted with fans, including one from Michigan who asked about her first voting experience. 

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this, but I kind of, I kind of—this was my first time," she revealed. "And I'm going to say that because I've never felt—and this is so true—and I'm now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."

While the star was eager to cast her vote this time around, she was also focused on safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, opting to mail in her California ballot rather than vote in person. 

Stars Vote in the 2020 Presidential Election

"I had to. I would prefer to do it in person," she said during the stream, "but, you know, I need to be safe."

The singer has addressed her health issues in the past, including her Lupus diagnosis and resulting kidney transplant in 2017

Still, she made adding her voice to the 2020 presidential election a priority this year. To learn why more stars have cast their vote, keep scrolling! 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Christina Aguilera

What's on Xtina's mind come Election Day? As she writes on Instagram, "Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. We've knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW! ⁣I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I've been horrified by the behavior we've been seeing — behavior that I wouldn't even expect from my 6 year old. ⁣But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can't rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change."

David Davis/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello

"I didn't vote for a Democrat or a Republican. I voted for character, decency, justice, TRUTH and TRUST in the leader of our nation," the singer explains in a statement shared to Instagram. "I voted for a President that believes in goodness, who will protect the morals and values of this country, and not betray them. I voted for a land of opportunity, regardless of where you come from or what you look like. I voted for someone that believes families belong together and children should be in schools, not cages. I voted for real leadership and a belief in the America I want to see.

"Right now, our votes mean more than they ever have before. We have a choice to swear someone into office who believes in us; we have a choice to elect a leader that follows the science and values the lives of the American people. This is our chance to be a part of history, to be the generation that creates real and lasting change, but that change only happens if we show up and make our voices heard by casting our ballots."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sophia Bush

"I know that we've got this because we've got us," the actress writes on social media. "I know that there are more people than ever showing up to make their voices heard. To renounce hatred and division. To vote for justice, truth, humility, community, and a strength rooted in compassion. We have done so much work, friends. We left it all on floor. And there are folks making sure they do too, right now, in lines around the country. Make sure you've made every last call, texted every last friend, and given a ride or a hug to whoever needs one. Make sure, if you're voting today, that you #stayinline!"

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber

The first-time voter and supermodel writes on Instagram, "i'm so proud to be part of the election, because it's become so clear how much power young people have to push this country towards progress — as long as we participate. i don't want to grow up in a country that is going backwards. the past four years have shown us how much damage can be done when our leadership prioritizes property over people, tolerates racism, and ignores science. if you're not sure if you want to vote, i ask you to consider who and what will be most affected if you don't. please vote even if it sounds like a headache. do it with empathy, do it with love, and do it with reason because it matters."

Rich Fury
Jennifer Lopez

The music superstar calls the 2020 race for the White House "too important," writing on Instagram, "It's about more than just politics... it's about the character of our country. It's about decency and doing what is right for all people. I am voting for Max and Emme's future. TRUTH over lies. UNITY over division. SCIENCE over fiction. HOPE over fear. The world is waiting for YOU!!!!! Your leadership. Get out and vote like you've never voted before!! Your voice matters."

Zane Lowe on Apple Music
Lady Gaga

"Now is the time to show up, and vote like this country depends on it because it does," the pop star shares during a speech at Joe Biden's final campaign rally on Nov. 2. "And I want to remind you. Listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children's lives depend on it, because they do."

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan

The actress dedicates her vote to her son and daughter, sharing on Instagram, "For you Evie, for you Callum, and for our future generations. I pray we bring this country healing, equality and unification once again."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T
Kelly Rowland

The singer discusses the importance of voting on Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits, sharing, "I vote because I'd like to be a part of seeing change happen for, not just my children, but for others. I vote because every household counts. I vote because everyone has a voice and mine is a part of something big, you know what I mean? Everyone's voice is a part of something so big. And to also break up the hate in this country. It's all you think about."

She continues, "I held my belly when I was pregnant with Titan and all these Black lives are just diminishing right before our eyes at the hands of so much, just disgrace. So it's just heartbreaking and you want to have the voice to be the voice of change and you want to also encourage your kids to do the same. The other day, as I'm filling out my ballot, Titan is sitting there with me, but I just really wanted him to understand, even at five, your voice is important."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

The actress shares a message to girlfriend Dylan Meyer's Instagram page, writing, "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Jennifer Hudson

"I will say I vote because, I have a voice. I have a choice, and I want to take that liberty for myself. It's like our own self-expression, and the attendance to say, 'Hey, I'm over here, and I got something to say, too.' I got input." She tells Ciara on Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits. "I mean, I feel like there's many answers to that, but again, each say each is own, and we all have our own, but I feel like it's our responsibility to speak up for ourselves."at le

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato

Why does Demi vote? She writes on Instagram, "I vote because I love my country. From my friends and family members who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I don't know, I love the citizens here. This year I've been so stressed and anxious from politics alone. This post isn't about telling you to vote for, it's about telling you to vote PERIOD. I want to know that whatever the outcome is, we raised our voices and spoke up for what we wanted. And if change is what you want, nothing will change unless you take action. So please, if you are old enough, please get out there and speak up. P.S. I'm so grateful to have been able to vote because it wasn't too long ago women didn't even have those rights.. (see what happens when we demand change?)"

Rich Polk/NBC
Lizzo

Looking back at the last presidential election, the singer writes, "2016 I was on a red eye to New York City. I fell asleep prepared to celebrate the first female president on national television, I woke up to see Donald Trump's face on the backs of all the seats on my plane. Stunned into silence I wanted to change my performance—sing anything else but 'Good as Hell.' But with minutes to spare I decided that we were going to move forward and make the best of what we got. I quickly arranged this version of ‘Lift Every Voice' and said the only person who can make this country great is you. The people. I am posting this for any undecided voters. Any person who feels unimportant or unseen. Remember that feeling of hopelessness from last time? Let's do everything we can to ensure that this time our voice is heard. Have you voted yet?"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us—for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," Gigi shares on Instagram

Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Timberlake

"If you're voting for the first time, or you're still not sure if you even wanna vote—because you think your voice won't make an impact, or you don't trust the process, or it all seems just like a headache... all I can say is, we really need you," the singer writs on Instagram. This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated. It's about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don't go backwards."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex tells Marie Claire, "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard. One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops. That is why I vote." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kesha

The pop singer shares on Instagram, "When I think of our country I think of people, the American people. Us. Children and their elders. Where they come from, what food they make, what language they dream in? What experiences have they had that make them different and sometimes the same? Who they love and who they have loved? What makes them laugh so hard they cry? I love people. I love that people are all so different and unique and undefinable. When I think of one person to represent all of us, I think of someone who understands, maybe not all, but some of the ways and reasons that we all have different needs, loves, and priorities. I want a leader who has empathy; someone who works to understand others and someone to trust in. Who may not have walked in your shoes, but tries to see what that perspective would be like and tries to understand other people's experiences."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
America Ferrera

"Democracy is about each and every one of us showing up to use the power of our vote! In 15 days, I want to know I did everything I could to get my fellow Americans to use their power in this all important election," she writes on Instagram, adding, "Spend some time talking to the people you know about why you vote and what you vote for. It can be joyful and energizing! This year we are voting for Decency, Respect, and Democracy itself! Vote Now! And vote Early! And then urge every one of your friends, family and neighbors to do the same!

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder captions a photo of her and hubby Cash Warren, "Mom & Dad over here feeling productive. Even if voting is the only thing you do in a day, you're able to feel like you did something major! It's pretty amazing! GO VOTE!!! We believe in fairness, equality, and treating people with dignity. We are black and brown entrepreneurs. We are proud Americans. As importantly, we love being part of the GLOBAL Community. We believe in protecting our planet. We believe in helping those in need. We hate racists w a passion. Vote for BASIC HUMAN DECENCY. Our leadership needs to reflect that. Period."

Getty Images
Chris Evans

For the Marvel star, he believes the younger generations "really are the future," and will make the world a better place. "I think we are on the cusp of a really motivated, driven generation of young people who are very awake and connected," Chris explains. "Now more than ever, young people are involved in shaping the political and social landscape. It really is like a potter's wheel and these young voices are molding our future."

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Saweetie

On Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits, the rapper shares, "I vote because I have to stand tall behind my words and I'm about that action. I can't be telling other people what to do if I'm not doing it. I like speaking through my actions and not only do I feel like it's important to vote, I feel like it's important to know why you're voting. I'm not the post a Tweet and go. I'm not the post for a pat on the back. I'm a post to spread awareness and I'm a post to show that, yes, I want generations, the millennials, everybody tapping in because we do make up 40 percent of the voting population. I have to lead by example, to summarize that. I think our country is an example of if you don't vote, the matter will fall into somebody else's hands."

Scott Legato/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini

The country music singer shares, "...embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. Im not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life. BUT. As I've listened and learned, I've realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves...but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations."

"The political climate this election is intense. It can feel really overwhelming and scary to even have an opinion, knowing if you share it you will get ruthlessly criticized regardless of your platform or perspective. There's a lot of noise…but I've learned that's when it's most important to be anything but silent. And our vote is our voice."

"America stands for so many beautiful things and I hope (and vote) that it continues to evolve and grow to be a place where EVERYONE is protected, respected, and given equal rights and opportunity. Left the polls feeling really empowered by exercising my right and showing up for what I believe in and the change I want to see. I encourage everyone to do the same."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence

J. Law views voting not as a civic duty, but a tool for change. She explains, "The bad news can feel overwhelming at times, but the most important thing is to stay focused on the ways we can all be part of the solution. In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, I'm inspired by the millions of people around the world who have banded together to finally say 'enough'... the collective voice of the people enacting real change, and that gives me hope."

However, she adds, "But there's still a lot of anger, which I think is important."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association
Jaden Smith

The artist's reasons for participating in this election are simple. He says, "I'm voting because I haven't been happy with the leadership. I don't feel as though I'm being represented or that I'm being listened to, or that the Black community is being represented or listened to at large. Things need to change, starting with how we treat the people of color in the nation and how we're allowing these systems of racism to still exist and for us to still follow them. That's the main thing that keeps me up at night."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard
Taylor Swift

The singer is voting for numerous reasons, but equality is the biggest motivator. "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she shares. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Viola Davis

"WE Voted!!" the actress writes on social media. "This is a year of wokeness and understanding that we have to be the change we want to see. 'We've got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn't matter with me now. Because I've been to the mountaintop. And I don't mind. Like anybody,I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And he's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the promised land.' The vision and potential of this country cannot happen with complacency and/or apathy. Vote! Like your very breath depends on it VOTE! VOTE!!"

Steve Mack/FilmMagic
Sarah Michelle Gellar

"I used my greatest superpower. I voted. I voted because, I believe being a woman is not a pre-existing condition. I voted because, I believe it's a woman decision what she does with her body. I voted, because I believe human rights, are for everyone , regardless of gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity. I voted, because I believe in science. I voted, because this disease is real and I've watched people die. Stand up for what you believe in and please vote," she writes on Instagram.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

"Voting is a right we have as a part of a democracy. It is a freedom that many people in this world do not have, so being able to use our vote to help individuals and communities across America is a right we should all exercise," Bella shares, adding that she hopes to represent the "young generation" in the voting booth. "We all have a lot to say and want to be as vocal as possible—[voting] is how we can put our thoughts into action and see the changes we want to see."

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Chance the Rapper

The rapper joins Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits to share why he's casting his ballot this year. "I vote because for one, I think you have to be involved if you have the capacity to in the election process and the governance process of America," he explains. "I think that's just a responsibility that you have, whether you want to fulfill it or not. This is probably the most important election of our lives, and because my parents and my grandparents are people that are 102 years old are out standing in lines in the cold trying to vote, that I should take my young a--down there and vote, too."

Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Mariah Carey

When the singer goes into the voting booth, she's casting a ballot for change. "Voting is so important because it is one way to show up for ourselves and our communities. It's an opportunity for us to honor our ancestors—those that were unable to vote because of racism and sexism—and elect people that we hold accountable," she explains, adding, "I am so proud of the young people organizing, particularly Black people, who are leading this movement."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Halsey

Halsey will not accept any excuses, explaining that it's "more important" than ever to participate in this year's election. "There are millions of lives at risk, and if it's not millions of lives, then it's the safety and comfort of millions of lives," she states. "I have seen my fans line up outside of a venue for three days to get into a concert, and I've seen people line up outside of a GameStop because a new Call of Duty game is dropping. They should be doing the exact same thing at a polling center. It's like, 'Go get in line!'"

