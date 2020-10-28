Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
EXKLUSIV

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season One Taglines Revealed

Get to know the Housewives of Salt Lake City in this exclusive first look at the RHOSLC taglines.

von Alyssa Ray Okt 28, 2020 14:00Tags
TVReality TVExklusivThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Weitere: "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hasn't even premiered yet and we're already obsessed with the stars.

The latest addition to The Real Housewives franchise, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., follows Salt Lake City's elite, including Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and  Jen Shah.

However, in addition to "magnificent mountains" and "world class ski slopes," there is plenty of drama brewing in Salt Lake City. As showcased in a previous trailer, season one will show the ladies tackling topics of faith, fidelity and friendship.

In fact, at one point, Heather Gay claimed that "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."

Thankfully, the just-released taglines have given us a taste of what's to come this season. We're talking jealousy among the women, cheap shots and epic shade.

Oh, and one First Lady even promised to read the women "like a scripture." But, more on that down below…

foto
The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Like we said, we are so excited to meet the ladies of Salt Lake City.

Watch the clip above for the brand-new RHOSLC taglines and keep scrolling for this season's cast photos.

Top Stories

1

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Begins Life Sentences in Prison

2

Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020

3
Update

20 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

"In this town, I'm Queen Bee and MVP."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

"When you take cheap shots, always expect a hangover."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

"This rose isn't scared to handle a little prick."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

"Jealousy is a disease, to which I say, 'Get well soon!'"

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

"I love God, but I will read you like a scripture."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

"Just like my pioneer ancestors, I'm trying to blaze a new trail."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

For information on how to catch the RHOSLC premiere early, click here.

Binge past seasons of Real Housewives on Peacock now!

(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Top Stories

1

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Begins Life Sentences in Prison

2

Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020

3
Update

20 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

4
Update

How to Self-Care at Home Like the Stars

5

Sofia Vergara Sends Important Reminder With Mammogram Screening