Jennifer Garner Just Shut Down More Pregnancy Rumors in the Most Jennifer Garner Way

Leave it to Jennifer Garner to remain America's sweetheart—even while shutting down some seemingly relentless pregnancy chatter.
The actress is no stranger to the pesky speculation female stars face in Hollywood and she swiftly squashed another bout of it on Sunday, Oct. 25. The rumor mill began turning after she posted a sweet photo of herself holding a pumpkin decorated like a house on her lap with another pumpkin smiling inside of it.
Garner simply captioned the shot, "When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe."
However, some very observant fans interpreted the post as a cryptic pregnancy announcement. "Um.....does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?" one fan asked in the comments. Another echoed, "Wait, does that mean you're pregnant??"
Of course, some could tell the post was going to spark such a response. As one comment pointed out, "For suuuuuure someone gonna ask if you're pregs."
Ultimately, Garner addressed the chatter head on after another fan commented, "I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second."
The star's response was loud and clear. "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES," she wrote back. "Good grief, i didn't even see it, i just saw matching smiles."
The 48-year-old is mom to Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Just weeks ago, on Sept. 10, the star had to clear the air after a video she posted of herself in overalls had someone inquiring about whether she was expecting.
"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant," the actress responded very clearly. "We can lay that pupper to rest."
She added, "Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."