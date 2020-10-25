The Mindy Project Alum Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith

Weitere : Fortune Feimster Brings the Boys to the Yard With "Milkshake"

Fortune Feimster said "I do!"

The former Mindy Project star and stand-up comedian revealed that she married longtime love Jacquelyn Smith in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Oct. 23. Though the couple had previously planned a bigger party, the coronavirus pandemic altered their plans to celebrate.

"We got married!," Fortune told fans in her Instagram post on Oct. 25. "Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We'll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it's safer to do so."

In an interview with People, Fortune and Jacquelyn, a teacher, shared the cute details of their beach wedding, which was held in the backyard of a house they rented. The ceremony overlooked the ocean, and a Zoom link was provided so family and friends could watch the pair get hitched. Fortune wore a blue suit, while Jacquelyn wore a white dress that fit the beachy vibes.