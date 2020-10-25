Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Feast for Foodies

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there's one chef you have in the kitchen this holiday season, make it Geoffrey Zakarian.

When not starring on Food Network or working in his restaurants, the accomplished chef is creating products that help make cooking easier for foodies of all levels.

And with the winter season quickly approaching, there's no better time to make memories with great food.

"I am looking forward to all the fun times in the kitchen and at the table with my whole family," Geoffrey exclusively shared with E! News. "Happiest holiday memories are created around the table!"

So what gifts does Geoffrey recommend for the festive season to come? From wine openers to slow cookers, see his picks below.