The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

Attention Santa: We found the toys kids really want this holiday season.
For those unsure what the youngest people on their shopping list want this year, Walmart is here to help! The retail giant is helping put on the first-ever 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show airing today, Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
Hosted by DJ Khaled, the star-studded family-friendly show will celebrate the hottest toys of the holiday season while also supporting The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, which provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children in need each year.
So what are the kids asking for? We're so glad you asked! From Hot Wheels and Frozen 2 to L.O.L. Surprise and Hatchimals, the top-rated toys are all in one place below. And yes, feel free to call us Santa's little helpers.
Disney Frozen 2 Magic In Motion Queen Elsa Feature Doll sings
Take the magic of Frozen 2 home with you in the form of this authentic, singing Elsa! Moving in the moment with your loved one, this doll is sure to bring all of the energy and life to your favorite classics like "Show Yourself."
Blue’s Clues & You! Peek-A-Blue (10-inch feature plush)
Surprise! It's a Blue's Clues twist on this classic family game. Watch your youngsters play Peek-a-Blue for hours with this soft, comforting puppy that comes in both blue and magenta!
PAW Patrol, Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle with Exclusive Chase and T. Rex Figures
Zoom zoom, PAW Patrol team to the rescue! For some action packed adventures, help these patrollers drive this motorized, remote controlled, all-terrain vehicle with the push of a button to bring these exclusive dinosaur characters to safety.
Bop It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Edition
Bop it, you will. Channel the force and watch your kids play this fan-favorite game, complete with a unique Star Wars twist.
LEGO Death Star Final Duel
For come challenging, creative fun, grab your favorite storm troopers and start building! This LEGO replica of the Death Star includes the throne room, five iconic characters and 775 total pieces for hours of family entertainment.
Star Wars Dark Saber
Unique to the Mandalorian sequel, this one-of-a-kind black-bladed Lightsaber is a costume essential for any present and future warriors of Mandalore alike. With just the click of a button, summon the power of lightning and prepare for epic battle!
Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar
For a sensory activity, let your kids explore a different side of their imagination with this satisfying recording device. Allowing you to transform into a sound engineer overnight, this bar has tap pads, high-tech recording capabilities and a volume and pitch shifter for an optimum experience.
VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
With HD capabilities, this camera is the perfect addition for your kid creator's studio. Use the green screen in the kit to take content to the next level, like getting chased by a T-Rex! Adventure awaits!
Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green
Capture memories as they unfold before your eyes! This seafoam polaroid is easy to operate and lightweight, which makes it a new staple for all gatherings and special moments in the future!
onn. 8” Tablet Pro
With a ten hour battery life and 32 GB of storage, this lightweight and accessible tablet redefines computing on the go. Perfect for all ages, entertainment and virtual learning just got a little easier.
Disney Princess Style Collection Light Up and Style Vanity
For your princess of the house, make sure they have the best set up possible to handle all of their princess duties for the day! Complete with a mirror and hair styling accessories galore, three of the included functioning tools safely mimic the real things with on/off switches and sound effects. Happy styling!
Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo
Who said you have to potty train alone? More charming than ever, this dancing, singing, and talking flamingo is your little one's newest pal! Complete with both feeding and pooping capabilities, this fun and silly bird will both educate and entertain your family in a super unique way.
FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
Nothing compares to a mother's love! Join Mama Josie with her three baby kangaroos while she hugs them, feeds them, and gives out a few kisses. Ultra soft and responsive to touch, Mama Josie will make your little one feel just as loved!
Squeakee the Balloon Dog
Balloon animals have never been so fun! Interact with Squeakee the Dog by training him, playing with him, and watching him roll on his back. If he's bad, watch him deflate with the push of his pin.
My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
Essential for any Hello Kitty fan, this 18" doll is all about the iconic fashionable feline. Flexible and able to stand on her own, this unique doll is ready to take on the day with your little one!
Barbie Farm Barn Playset
Perfect for any animal lover, this farm set is essential for Barbie and all of her friends! Expand your child's imagination with these fun and lovable animals in the outdoors.
The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck
Everyone, start your engines! This powerful monster truck has more to it than meets the eye. With just the push of a button, this remote controlled vehicle transforms into a wild beast, complete with retractable claws, glowing eyes, and an intimidating roar!
Treasure X - Sharks Treasure
Calling all explorers! Join the hunt and claim what is rightfully yours with this shark and skeleton duo. Dissect the shark, shoot torpedoes, and chop your enemies for hours of adventure!
Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
Up, up and away! Watch your children's imagination soar to new heights with this Crystal Flyer. Complete with a USB charging cable and gorgeous glitter wings, these fairies can fly with just a gentle toss in the air!
Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise
For every fashionista, this plush, glamorous Rainbow kitty doll lives for the latest trends! Brush her hair or mix and match her outfits to make over 100 looks for any special occasion.
L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset
Hang out with these babies in their custom, cool clubhouse! Packing more than 40 surprises in seven separate spaces, this house is the perfect venue for any hangout with these special characters.
Ryan’s World Vending Machine
A fun toy twist on an American classic, this vending machine brings Ryan's World right into the comfort your own home! Use coins to interact with the lights, sounds and phrases from Ryan himself.
Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard
Talk about a blast to the future! This speedy hoverboard will help you travel in style with its unique all terrain design, anti-slip grip pads and LED liquid light patterns.
Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On
Beep beep! We have a new driver coming through! This kid-sized ride is ready to roll with a 12-volt rechargeable battery, PA system, horn, and working foot pedal acceleration technology. Happy driving!
Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter
Get moving with this sleek twist on an old school staple. This light-up, foldable scooter is lined with bright LED lights along the stem and deck, which is sure to make your child stand out day and night!
Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter
Need an electrifying boost? Get speedy with this electric scooter that features a high-torque, maintenance-free hub motor and generates top speeds up to 10 mph.
Nerf Fortnite DG
Everyone duck for cover! This specialized Nerf gun is sure to take your play dates to the next level with a rotating 15-dart drum and a specialized slam-fire action power. It's non-stop action!
Tic Tac Tony
Take your tic-tac-toe game to the next dimension! With an adorable pup set as the backdrop, give your kids a new perspective to appreciate this age old classic.
Spark Puppy Piano
Sing, dance, and get the keys going! This tiny piano will help take any music lover to the next level. Complete with a microphone, 22 demo songs, and five instrument effects, it's time to get the band back together!
Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz
Colorful and soft to the touch, this special kinetic sand never gets old! Make mesmerizing transformations, unique shapes, and epic creations with over ten tools and six shape shifters included in the kit.
Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
Swing, loop, and zip to the finish line! This extreme obstacle course comes with two race cars and is sure to add some excitement to your race enthusiast.
VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station
Reenact some of your favorite moments from your neighborhood heroes with these special characters! Complete with two firefighter figurines and an awesome fire station hidden inside of the truck, these heroes are ready to tackle any heat that comes their way.
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
Giving new perspective to the horizontal race track, this 2.5 foot tall tower is sure to make your jaw drop! Race against the competition and use the unique motorized booster to get ahead.
Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set
Get ready to rumble! Launch your player into this hypersphere battle ground with a customizable stadium, digital battles and a ramp for air strikes.
Megalodon Storm RC
Giving the phrase "all terrain" a new meaning, this incredible remote-controlled monster truck can drive on water! Yes, you read that correctly! Complete with a water-resistant design and custom performance tires, this Megalodon vehicle is ready to take the world by storm.
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Dolls
These L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are ready to take the stage, but everything on their So Extra Tour got remixed–from the music to their fashions.
