The Challenge's Tori Hall Marries Lawyer Dusty Gwinn One Month After Engagement Announcement

It wasn't a challenge for this couple to say "I do."
Tori Hall, of MTV's The Challenge, married lawyer Dusty Gwinn on Friday, Oct. 23 after just a one month engagement. Tori shared snaps of the big day on her Instagram Story.
In a now expired post, which People captured, Tori wrote over a pic of her wearing her wedding dress, "It's a good day to get married."
The couple, who started dating in January, fell in love quickly. In September, Dusty revealed that he popped the question to the reality star at RH Nashville Café on Instagram.
"I will love you forever Tori," he gushed. "Called an audible and put the points on the board. Shower you with all my attention. These are my only Gwinntentions. Thank you for being you. Peace that passes all understanding. Blessed beyond measure."
That same night, Tori showed off her ring in a series of Instagram snaps and penned a sweet message to her now husband.
"This man and his heart for Jesus, me, and the boys are more than I could have ever dreamed up," she wrote. "He shows up, always, no questions asked(multiple states away)...he answered every question(thanks @kendalsheppard for shaking him down early), he erased any doubt, and loves us so well. Wait for this."
This is Tori's second marriage. The former pageant queen met her first husband Brad Fiorenza when the two were competing against one another in the 2008 season of Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 3. The duo married in 2010, but split in 2015. They share two children together.
In 2018, Tori admitted that it was a struggle for her to get back on her feet following her divorce.
"We kept it really really quiet for the kids," Tori told Us Weekly. "I think that I lost my identity when I lost my marriage."
Now, it seems both Tori and Brad got their happy ending.