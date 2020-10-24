Hello? Adele? Artists With Albums Nowhere in Sight

Weitere : Adele Teases Her "Saturday Night Live" Comeback

It's officially been five years since Adele called from the other side.

On Oct. 24, 2015, the British superstar released "Hello," the smash hit lead single that would precede 25, her third studio album. Released a month later, the LP would go on to become the second-best selling album of the decade, behind only her previous release, 21. With both of those albums earning Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America—their highest certification, awarded at 10 million units sold—Adele became the only artist of the 2010s to reach the pinnacle with more than one album.

And since then, it's been radio silence. (Though, here's hoping the singer's gig hosting Saturday Night Live on the same day "Hello" turns 5 means we're due for something new any day now.)

Adele's hardly alone, though.

While folks like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa have all made their grand returns to pop music in this dumpster fire of a year, there's still an unseemly list of stars who seem more than content to keep us waiting through 2020 and beyond. (We're looking at you, Rihanna.)